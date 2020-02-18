NC State looks to knock off No. 6 Duke



No. 6 Duke (22-3, 12-2) vs. North Carolina State (16-9, 7-7)

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Duke looks to give North Carolina State its 12th straight loss to ranked opponents. North Carolina State's last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 7 Auburn Tigers 78-71 on Dec. 19, 2018. Duke has moved up to No. 6 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Florida State and Notre Dame last week.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: North Carolina State has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Duke has relied on freshmen. Seniors Markell Johnson, Devon Daniels, C.J. Bryce, D.J. Funderburk and Jericole Hellems have collectively accounted for 76 percent of North Carolina State's scoring this season and 84 percent of the team's points over its last five games. On the other hand, freshmen Vernon Carey Jr., Cassius Stanley, Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore Jr. have combined to account for 54 percent of all Duke scoring, including 61 percent of the team's points over its last five.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Tre Jones has had his hand in 45 percent of all Duke field goals over the last three games. Jones has 25 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: The Wolfpack are 11-0 when they make eight or more 3-pointers and 5-9 when they fall shy of that mark. The Blue Devils are 20-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 48.2 percent or worse, and 2-3 when opponents exceed that percentage.

STREAK SCORING: Duke has won its last three road games, scoring 86 points, while allowing 79.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Duke is ranked third among Division I teams with an average of 83 points per game. The Blue Devils have averaged 87.3 points per game over their last three games.