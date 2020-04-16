NC State head football coach Dave Doeren addresses media via Zoom

NC State head football coach Dave Doeren hit on a number of important topics during a Zoom interview with the media on Wednesday.

"We need to play football," said Doeren at one point. "I think that's the one thing that everybody recognizes from a financial standpoint in college athletics for universities and just for nation morale. When that happens, I don't care. I think whatever's best for the health of our athletes and for the country. You don't want to put them out there before all this stuff is taken care of, so whether it's delayed a month, two months, three months or whatever it is, I think it would be a blessing for us to have these guys back and be able to work with them and get out there and compete. I expect that to happen, I just don't know when,"