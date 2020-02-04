N.C. State goes for the season sweep over Miami

North Carolina State (14-8, 5-6) vs. Miami (11-10, 3-8)

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami seeks revenge on North Carolina State after dropping the first matchup in Raleigh. The teams last played on Jan. 15, when the Wolfpack outshot Miami from the field 47.5 percent to 36.4 percent and made six more 3-pointers en route to the 80-63 victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Dejan Vasiljevic, Kameron McGusty, Rodney Miller Jr. and Sam Waardenburg have combined to account for 57 percent of Miami's scoring this season including 53 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For North Carolina State, Markell Johnson, Devon Daniels, D.J. Funderburk, C.J. Bryce and Jericole Hellems have combined to account for 75 percent of all North Carolina State scoring, including 87 percent of the team's points over its last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Johnson has made or assisted on 46 percent of all North Carolina State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 63: Miami is 0-7 when its offense scores 63 points or fewer. North Carolina State is a perfect 7-0 when it holds opponents to 63 or fewer points.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Hurricanes are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 61 points or fewer and 6-10 when opponents exceed 61 points. The Wolfpack are 9-0 when they make eight or more 3-pointers and 5-8 when the team hits fewer than eight from long range.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Carolina State offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 19th-best rate in the nation. The Miami defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 291st among Division I teams).