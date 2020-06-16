NASCAR wants 30,000 fans at All-Star race in Tennessee

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- NASCAR is set to allow up to 30,000 fans at the track in Bristol next month when it moves the All-Star race out of Charlotte Motor Speedway for just the second time in the history of the race.

The race was originally scheduled for May 16 at Charlotte. It has been held at the track every year since its inception in 1985. The 1986 race was run at Atlanta Motor Speedway.