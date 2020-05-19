NASCAR Jack Man and ECU Football alum Dustin Lineback goes one-on-one with WITN Sports

NASCAR became the first professional sports league to return after Sunday's race at Darlington. Jack man and ECU football alum Dustin Lineback discussed the race and more in a one-on-one interview with WITN Sports.

ON NASCAR'S RETURN AT DARLINGTON

"Yeah, I think that's awesome, and I think it's great for NASCAR. We already have a huge fan base and following, but for us to be the staple, the first to say, 'Hey, let's do it, but do it the right way and do it the safe way.' I think it's a great example just for American sports just that you can do it as long as you do it the right way. And by NASCAR doing that, we're leading by example. I think that's our main goal to show America and the world that you can compete in a sporting environment during this situation and crisis."