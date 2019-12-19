Houston, ECU football thrilled to land four-star QB Mason Garcia

ECU head football coach Mike Houston and the rest of his staff were thrilled to land four-star QB Mason Garcia as part of the Pirates' Class of 2020.

"I think he is as good of a high school prospect at the quarterback position that I have personally recruited," Houston said Wednesday. "I think Coach Kirkpatrick, he would say that he probably is coming out potential-wise maybe the best quarterback that East Carolina has signed. Given the history and the track record at that position here at this school. That's pretty impressive."

Houston described ECU football's National Signing Day as a "big next step for the program." His staff locked in 25 early signees Wednesday for their Class of 2020.

But probably no one in that class is more prized than four-star quarterback Mason Garcia. The versatile signal caller is listed at 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds. He can run and throw, basically do it all.

Garcia comes to Greenville, NC from Myrtle Beach, SC.

According to Houston, he and his staff had been recruiting Garcia for 55 weeks. Garcia had verbally committed to Pirate Nation back in July 2019.

"Definitely just the momentum that Coach Houston wanted to bring to East Carolina," Garcia told WDPE-TV on Wednesday. "And Pirate Nation wants something like that. Just 50,000 people in that stadium, that needs to be set. That whole area is just ready for some good football. And of course it starts with Coach Houston and his staff that came in. Winning at JMU then bring it over to East Carolina. And it's just a blessing to be a part of them."

Garcia had quite the senior season at Carolina Forest High School. He threw for more than 2,100 yards and 19 touchdowns and led the Panthers to the state title game for the first time in school history.