McCaffrey and Kuechly named to Pro Bowl

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and linebacker Luke Kuechly have been selected for the 2020 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Tuesday.

McCaffrey earned his first Pro Bowl selection while Kuechly earned his seventh consecutive selection. His seven selections are the most by any player in franchise history.

McCaffrey has compiled a league-leading 2,121 scrimmage yards and 18 total touchdowns. He has posted 12 games this season with 100-plus scrimmage yards, including six games in which he posted 175 or more scrimmage yards.

McCaffrey has 1,220 rushing yards this season, the third most in the NFL, and his 14 rushing touchdowns are tied for the most in the NFL. McCaffrey’s 94 receptions are the most by an NFL running back this season, and rank third in the NFL overall.

According to press box statistics, Kuechly currently ranks fourth in the NFL with 131 tackles and has recorded two interceptions with 11 passes defensed. Kuechly tallied 17 tackles last week versus Seattle, to bring his career total to 1,079 tackles, which surpasses linebacker Thomas Davis (1,077) for the most in franchise history.

Earlier this season, Kuechly passed Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher (966) for the most tackles by any player through their first eight seasons in the NFL. In the process, he also became the first player in NFL history with 1,000 tackles through his first eight seasons.

The 2020 Pro Bowl, which kicks off at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., will be televised live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC and Disney XD.

Players for the game are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who were selected to the Pro Bowl.

The 2020 Pro Bowl will feature the traditional AFC vs. NFC game format.