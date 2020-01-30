Kinston's Brandon Ingram named reserve for 2020 NBA All-Star Game

The National Basketball Association announced that New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram has been named a reserve in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, which will be played on Sunday, February 16 at the United Center in Chicago.

Ingram, 6-7, 190, who is in his first season with the Pelicans, is averaging career-highs in points per game (25.0 – ranked 14th in the NBA), three-point field goal percentage (.404), free throw percentage (.856), rebounds per game (6.3) and assists per game (4.3).

The fourth-year pro is one of eight players in the NBA to be averaging at least 25 points, six rebounds and four assists per game, and is the only player in the NBA to be averaging at least 22 points while shooting better than 45-percent from the field (.471), 40-percent from three-point range and 85-percent from the free throw line. The 22-year-old has registered nine 30-point performances this season, including two 40-point outings, and a career-high 49 points vs. Utah on Jan. 16.