Kinston star swingman Dontrez Styles commits to UNC

Kinston star swingman Dontrez Styles has committed to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the Vikings' junior announced Saturday at his home in Kinston.

Styles is a four-star prospect and the No. 1 player in North Carolina from the Class of 2021.

"I just wanted my family to be able to see me play, that was the biggest part," said Styles in a live video posted on his Instagram page. "They’ve been here since day one, so why go somewhere else? It was a blessing. I’ve worked so hard for this, so it’s a blessing. The recruiting process, it was great, but at the end of the day, this was the best school for me and my family."

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound standout is ranked as the 57th best Class of 2021 player in the entire country and also just happens to be one of our former WITN Pepsi Player of the Week.

Styles had more than 30 offers and chose the Tar Heels over the likes of N.C. State, East Carolina, Clemson, Maryland, Georgetown, Texas A&M, Wake Forest, Louisville, and several others.

The star Viking averaged nearly 20 points and 11 rebounds per game this past season, helping Kinston to a 26-4 overall record, a perfect 12-0 mark in conference, and a trip to the fourth round of the 2A state playoffs.