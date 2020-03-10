Jayden Gardner tabbed second-team All-AAC

ECU basketball sophomore forward Jayden Gardner was tabbed second-team All-AAC by a vote of the conference's 12 head coaches. Gardner is the first Pirate to earn first, second or third team all-league honors in the school's six-year conference affiliation.

A unanimous all-freshman team selection a year ago, Gardner finished the regular season as the conference's leading scorer with 19.7 points per game and ranked third in rebounding with 9.2 boards per game. He also finished second in the league in offensive rebounds per game (2.9), fourth in field goal percentage (.521) and fourth in minutes played per game (34.5).

The Wake Forest, N.C. native posted a league-high 15 20-point games and had its second-most double-double performances with 13.

Earlier this season Gardner reached a pair of milestones, scoring his 1,000th career point and grabbing his 500th career rebound at Tulsa on Feb. 12, 2020. His 19.7 points per game average this season currently ranks as the third-highest in school history, while his 610 total points this season ranks as fifth-most.

Cincinnati's Jarron Cumberland and Trevon Scott, Memphis' Precious Achiwua, Tulsa's Martin Igbanu and UConn's Christian Vital were named first-team all-conference. Houston's Caleb Mills and Nate Hinton along with Temple's Quinton Rose and Wichita State's Jamie Echenique joined Gardner on the second-team.

SMU's trio of Kendric Davis, Tyson Jolly and Isaiah Mike earned third-team all-conference accolades along with UConn's James Bouknight and Tulsa's Brandon Rachal.

The league's coaches unanimously voted Achiwua, Bouknight and Mills onto the all-freshman team. Houston's Marcus Sasser and Memphis' Lester Quinones were also selected to the all-rookie squad.

The league will announce its individual awards on Wednesday, March 11.

East Carolina will open play in The American Basketball Championship on Thursday, March 12, against Memphis. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.