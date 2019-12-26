Jags win, Vikings lose on day 1 at John Wall Tournament

The Farmville Central boys basketball team ran its current winning streak to 42 games while Kinston's boys lost a close one to Moravian Prep.

Farmville Central was led in scoring by Samage Teel who poured in 28 points, 20 points in the second half. The Jaguars used a 27-16 third quarter run to help keep their current win streak alive.

Farmville Central's Terquavion Smith added 18 points and Justin Wright chipped in with 11 points.

As for Kinston, the Vikings trailed Moravian Prep by 11 points at the start of the fourth quarter but the Lions held off a late charge to beat Kinston 58-53.

Also from boys high school basketball on Thursday night:

D.H. Conley 63. North Lenoir 49

Ayden-Grifton 71, North Pitt 66