Jacksonville's Tymir Brown commits to UNC

Jacksonville High School junior Tymir Brown announced his commitment to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Tuesday night.

Brown made the announcement on Twitter.

"From my Pop Warner, middle school, and high school coaches, who have pushed and believed in me: thank you. To my personal trainer, classroom teachers, and employees at Jacksonville High, even if it was just saying good morning, I thank you," Brown said, also thanking God, his family, and his church family, among others.

Standing a 5-feet-10 and 166 pounds, Brown is a three-star athlete, according to 247Sports.com. Brown is ranked the No. 21 player from the Class of 2021 in North Carolina and the No. 29 athlete nationally.

Last season, Brown played multiple positions for the Cardinals. Brown completed 30-of-100 passes for 635 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 716 yards and 11 touchdowns on 92 carries and caught one pass for 30 yards and a touchdown.

"This is not a four-year decision, but a 40-year decision," Brown said of his commitment to UNC.

Brown had picked up offers from Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Georgia Tech, NC State, Old Dominion, South Carolina, Tennessee, UNC, UNLV, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.