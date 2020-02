The J.H. Rose varsity basketball team defeated Southern Wayne, 72-43, in the opening round of the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A tournament on Tuesday night.

The Rampants advance to the second round and will now host Eastern Wayne on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at J.H. Rose High School.

Top-seeded South Central will now host C.B. Aycock on Wednesday at 6 p.m., as well.