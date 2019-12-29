J.H. Rose remains unbeaten, wins Parker's BBQ Holiday Basketball Tournament

Sophomore Aaron Murphy scored 24 points and was later named MVP as the J.H. Rose basketball team defeated Greene Central 87-75 to claim the 2019 Parker's BBQ Pitt County Boys Holiday Basketball Tournament title Saturday night at Ayden-Grifton High School.

Greene Central's Kentrell Suggs led all scorers with 25 points. Three Rampants finished with 20-plus points: Alkevion Waller (20), Montez Green (20) and Jamarion Griffin (14).

After finishing the 2018-19 season with a 3-20 record, James Rankins and his Rampants have completely turned things around and look like a legitimate squad heading into the new year.

PARKER'S BBQ HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

CHAMPIONSHIP

J.H. Rose (9-0) 87 - Greene Central (5-4) 75

MVP: Aaron Murphy (J.H. Rose) - 24 points

All-Tournament Team: Aaron Murphy (J.H. Rose), Alkevion Waller (J.H. Rose), Kentrell Suggs (Greene Central), Quinton Mitchell (Ayden-Grifton), and Leshawn Owens (D.H. Conley)

3RD PLACE GAME

D.H. Conley (5-4) 66 - Ayden-Grifton (3-5) 42

Also from Saturday, an exciting third day at the annual John Wall Holiday Hoops Invitational in Raleigh.

Despite 30 points from N.C. State commit Terquavion Smith and 20 points from N.C. Central commit Justin Wright, the Farmville Central basketball team saw its 42-game winning streak come to an end against The Patrick School. The Celtics erased a seven-point deficit with less than two minutes remaining to force overtime before eventually winning the ball game, 83-76.

The Jaguars will now play Millbrook in the third place game on Monday at 5:15 p.m.

JOHN WALL HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL SCORES

BOYS

The Patrick School (7-0) 83 - Farmville Central (10-1) 76 OT

The Jaguars will face Millbrook Monday at 5:15 p.m.

Combine Academy (8-7) 61 - Kinston (7-2) 48

The Vikings will face Holly Springs Monday at 11 a.m.

GIRLS

Farmville Central (8-3) 61 - NRCA (11-5) 49

Southern Durham (7-3) 54 - Kinston (8-3) 52