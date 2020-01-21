J.H. Rose names Will Bland next head football coach

The J.H. Rose athletics department has named Will Bland its next head football coach, the school announced in a press release on Tuesday.

PRESS RELEASE

It is with great pleasure that we announce Will Bland as the new head football coach at J.H. Rose High School. Coach Bland has been with the school for 12 years, serving as the head JV coach for the past 8 years and wide receivers and defensive backs coach for 12 years.

Will Bland currently works for the school. Accepting this new position, his role inside the school will not change.

Statement from Clay Medlin, Athletic Director

"We look forward to Coach Bland taking on this new role. It is an exciting time for he and his family, our student athletes and our football program. We have the utmost confidence that Coach Bland will lead this program in the right direction and help restore the excellence we expect from Rampant football."

Background of Will Bland

Will Bland, a native of Havelock, North Carolina, graduated from East Carolina University where he played football for five years. He played for three head coaches during his time with the Pirates: Steve Logan, John Thompson and Skip Holtz. Will Bland was an excellent wide receiver during his time at East Carolina, where he participated in the Papa John's Bowl.

His coaching career began at Farmville Central High School, where he spent a few years coaching wide receivers and defensive backs before moving to Greenville Rose in the fall of 2008.

Will Bland, age 36, is marries to his wife Ginny Bland, and they have one child named Raegan.