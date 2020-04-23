J.H. Rose golfer Robert Allen commits to Barton College

J.H. Rose senior golfer Robert Allen has committed to Barton College to continue his academic and athletic career.

Allen was a four-year letter winner with the Rampants. He owns a 2 handicap and is a third generation Allen to golf for J.H. Rose.

Allen said he takes pride in his golf lineage and cannot wait to be a Bulldog.

"Just thinking about it makes my heart pump," said Allen in a FaceTime call with WITN Sports Thursday. "I'm just really looking forward to developing my game and just having a good time and getting a quality education. Everything that I've done, I've tried to be like my dad. He taught me how to play golf. Both of them did. Both my grandfather and my dad. So everything that I did was just for them."