J.H. Rose beats New Bern 94-66, improves to 17-1

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The J.H. Rose varsity boys basketball team improved to 17-1 (7-1) with a 94-66 victory over New Bern (6-12, 2-7) Monday night at J.H. Rose High School.
The Rampants got out to a fast start in the opening quarter, but then relinquished a 16-point lead. J.H. Rose trailed by two points at halftime but exploded in the second half to pick up the big win.
J.H. ROSE STATS
Silas James - 21 points
Montez Green - 20 points
Alkevion Waller - 17 points
Aaron Murphy 16 points
Kevin Hamilton - 13 points
NEW BERN STATS
William Brimmer - 18 points
Amir Sidberry - 14 points
Nolan Jones - 10 points