J.H. Rose beats New Bern 94-66, improves to 17-1

The J.H. Rose varsity boys basketball team improved to 17-1 (7-1) with a 94-66 victory over New Bern (6-12, 2-7) Monday night at J.H. Rose High School.

The Rampants got out to a fast start in the opening quarter, but then relinquished a 16-point lead. J.H. Rose trailed by two points at halftime but exploded in the second half to pick up the big win.

J.H. ROSE STATS

Silas James - 21 points

Montez Green - 20 points

Alkevion Waller - 17 points

Aaron Murphy 16 points

Kevin Hamilton - 13 points

NEW BERN STATS

William Brimmer - 18 points

Amir Sidberry - 14 points

Nolan Jones - 10 points