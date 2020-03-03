Highlights and Scores from 4th Round of High School Basketball State Playoffs

By  | 
Posted:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Get your final scores and highlights from the fourth round of the high school basketball state playoffs on Tuesday night!

1A BOYS

(1) North Edgecombe 90 - (5) Granville Central 71
(6) Henderson Collegiate 72 - (2) John A. Holmes 62

Eastern Regional Finals
(6) Henderson Collegiate vs. (1) North Edgecombe

1A GIRLS

(9) Bishop McGuinness 58 - (4) John A. Holmes 42

2A BOYS

(1) South Granville 72 - (4) Reidsville 66
(3) Farmville Central 68 - (2) Kinston 53

Eastern Regional Finals
(3) Farmville Central vs. (1) South Granville

2A GIRLS

(1) Farmville Central 68 - (13) North Lenoir 51
(3) Kinston 46 - (2) Randleman 41

Eastern Regional Finals
(3) Kinston vs. (1) Farmville Central

3A GIRLS

(5) Jacksonville 65 - (1) D.H. Conley 36
(3) E.E. Smith 86 - (10) Hunt 56

Eastern Regional Finals
(5) Jacksonville vs. (3) E.E. Smith

 