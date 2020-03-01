Highlights and Scores from 3rd Round of High School Basketball State Playoffs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Get your final scores and highlights from the third round of the high school basketball state playoffs on Saturday night!
1A BOYS
(1) North Edgecombe 70 - (8) Princeton 53
*North Edgecombe will host (5) Granville Central Tuesday, March 3 at 7 p.m.
(6) Henderson 93 - (3) East Carteret 43
(2) John A. Holmes 56 - (10) Washington County 53
*John A. Holmes will host (6) Henderson Tuesday, March 3 at 7 p.m.
1A GIRLS
(9) Bishop McGuinness 58 - (1) Pamlico County 41
(4) John A. Holmes 63 - (5) Chatham Charter 41
*John A. Holmes will host (9) Bishop McGuinness Tuesday, March 3 at 7 p.m.
2A BOYS
(1) South Granville 99 - (8) Goldsboro 69
(4) Reidsville 84 - (12) Hertford County 63
(3) Farmville Central 83 - (2) Ledford Senior 48
(2) Kinston 68 - (7) St. Pauls 54
*Kinston will host (3) Farmville Central Tuesday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m.
(3) Farmville Central 98 - (14) Washington 83
2A GIRLS
(1) Farmville Central 81 - (9) East Duplin 44
(13) North Lenoir 52 - (5) St. Pauls 49
*Farmville Central will host (13) North Lenoir on Tuesday, March 3 at 7 p.m.
(3) Kinston 62 - (6) Croatan 55
*Kinston will play at (2) Randleman Tuesday, March 3 at 7 p.m.
3A BOYS
(1) Westover 82 - (24) Rocky Mount 55
(10) Southern Wayne 94 - (15) Eastern Wayne 77
3A GIRLS
(1) D.H. Conley 66 - (9) Southern Durham 44
(5) Jacksonville 75 - (4) Eastern Alamance 57
*D.H. Conley will host (5) Jacksonville Tuesday, March 3 at 6 p.m.
(10) Hunt 62 - (2) Rocky Mount 57