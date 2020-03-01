Highlights and Scores from 3rd Round of High School Basketball State Playoffs

Get your final scores and highlights from the third round of the high school basketball state playoffs on Saturday night!

1A BOYS

(1) North Edgecombe 70 - (8) Princeton 53

*North Edgecombe will host (5) Granville Central Tuesday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

(6) Henderson 93 - (3) East Carteret 43

(2) John A. Holmes 56 - (10) Washington County 53

*John A. Holmes will host (6) Henderson Tuesday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

1A GIRLS

(9) Bishop McGuinness 58 - (1) Pamlico County 41

(4) John A. Holmes 63 - (5) Chatham Charter 41

*John A. Holmes will host (9) Bishop McGuinness Tuesday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

2A BOYS

(1) South Granville 99 - (8) Goldsboro 69

(4) Reidsville 84 - (12) Hertford County 63

(3) Farmville Central 83 - (2) Ledford Senior 48

(2) Kinston 68 - (7) St. Pauls 54

*Kinston will host (3) Farmville Central Tuesday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m.

(3) Farmville Central 98 - (14) Washington 83

2A GIRLS

(1) Farmville Central 81 - (9) East Duplin 44

(13) North Lenoir 52 - (5) St. Pauls 49

*Farmville Central will host (13) North Lenoir on Tuesday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

(3) Kinston 62 - (6) Croatan 55

*Kinston will play at (2) Randleman Tuesday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

3A BOYS

(1) Westover 82 - (24) Rocky Mount 55

(10) Southern Wayne 94 - (15) Eastern Wayne 77

3A GIRLS

(1) D.H. Conley 66 - (9) Southern Durham 44

(5) Jacksonville 75 - (4) Eastern Alamance 57

*D.H. Conley will host (5) Jacksonville Tuesday, March 3 at 6 p.m.

(10) Hunt 62 - (2) Rocky Mount 57