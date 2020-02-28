Highlights and Scores from 2nd Round of High School Basketball State Playoffs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Get your final scores and highlights from the second round of the high school basketball state playoffs on Thursday night!
1A BOYS
(1) North Edgecombe 87 - (16) Research Triangle 72
(3) East Carteret 78 - (19) Wilson Prep 71
(6) Henderson Collegiate 75 - (11) Pender 62
(10) Washington County 69 - (7) Pamlico County 55
(2) John A. Holmes 79 - (15) Riverside-Martin 61
1A GIRLS
(1) Pamlico County 66 - (17) Uwharrie Charter 43
(5) Chatham Charter 62 - (21) Tarboro 46
(4) John A. Holmes 47 - (13) Perquimans 27
(3) Weldon 59 - (19) Southside 33
(7) Granville Central 59 - (10) Riverside-Martin 33
(2) Vance Charter 65 - (15) Neuse Charter 15
2A BOYS
(8) Goldsboro 74 - (9) First Flight 57
(12) Hertford County 72 - (5) Randleman 69
(3) Farmville Central 98 - (14) Washington 83
(22) Ledford 64 - (27) Currituck County 52
(7) St. Pauls 60 - (10) Dixon 37
(2) Kinston 73 - (18) Clinton 32
2A GIRLS
(1) Farmville Central 77 - (16) East Bladen 36
(9) East Duplin 46 - (25) Wheatmore 40
(5) St. Pauls 59 - (21) North Pitt 36
(13) North Lenoir 58 - (4) Bertie 35
(3) Kinston 55 - (19) Bunn 31
(6) Croatan 57 - (11) Beddingfield 39
(3) Randleman 46 - (15) Hertford County 34
3A BOYS
(24) Rocky Mount 71 - (8) Wilson Hunt 57
(5) Eastern Guilford 74 - (12) South Johnston 39
(4) Clayton 52 - (13) Northern Nash 39
(6) West Carteret 60 - (11) Cape Fear 57
(10) Southern Durham 91 - (7) J.H. Rose 55
(15) Eastern Wayne 80 - (2) New Hanover 69
3A GIRLS
(1) D.H. Conley 58 - (17) Western Alamance 56
(5) Jacksonville 59 - (12) Westover 17
(4) Eastern Alamance 46 - (13) White Oak 37
(2) Rocky Mount 71 - (18) Walter M. Williams 58
4A GIRLS
(10) Millbrook 44 - (7) South Central 29