Heels close out non-conference schedule with slim win over Yale

CHAPEL HILL–Brandon Robinson set career highs in points and three-pointers as North Carolina beat Yale, 70-67, on Monday night in the Smith Center.

With the victory, UNC's Roy Williams earned his 879th career win as a head coach, tying former Tar Heel coach Dean Smith for fourth place all-time.

Robinson posted his first career 20-point game, finishing with 20 points while hitting 5 of 11 three-pointers before fouling out in the final seconds.

Garrison Brooks added his third double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Justin Pierce added 14 points and seven boards. Freshman Jeremiah Francis made his first collegiate start and responded with 10 points, five assists and four rebounds.

Both teams shot under 34 percent in the first half, and Yale posted a 7-0 run in the opening moments after the break. The Tar Heels eventually responded with a 14-2 run to take a 46-37 lead, then kept the Bulldogs at bay the rest of the way.

The Tar Heels will return to action on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the Smith Center against Georgia Tech.