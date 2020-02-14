Havelock's Dru Dotter signs NLI with ECU football

The ECU football team signed another local recruit out of Havelock High School Thursday afternoon. The Pirates signed Rams wide receiver and defensive back Dru Dotter as a preferred walk-on.

Dotter will report to ECU in June.

Dotter was a part of a Rams program that went 51-7 during his four years with the team.

He caught 23 passes for 513 yards and five touchdowns during his senior season. The 6-foot, 186-pounder also had 82 tackles on defense with a team-high six interceptions.

Dotter is also very good in the classroom with a 3.7 GPA, and he is ready to compete at ECU.

"They have me down for wide receiver, safety and corner so I don't think we know exactly what I'll be in the future," said Dotter. But I just want to stay versatile for the school so I can be used in as many ways as possible. I'm going in there just like any other player. I'm going there to work hard and earn my keep. So I'm going to go in there and work."