Havelock's Avery Jones transfers from UNC to ECU

Former Havelock High School four-star recruit and UNC football offensive lineman Avery Jones announced Friday he is transferring to ECU.

The Havelock native completed his redshirt freshman season with Mack Brown and the Tar Heels, which means he still has three years of eligibility remaining.

According to 247sports (Hoist The Colours), the Pirates are hopeful Jones will be able to pass a waiver to make him eligible immediately.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound offensive lineman was offered by East Carolina out of high school, but he picked the Tar Heels.

Jones posted on Twitter: "I would first like to thank all of those who helped me with this difficult process. I also want to thank UNC for the opportunity to play at a high level, and helping me build life long connections. I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and football career at East Carolina University! I would like to thank the coaching staff at ECU. Go Pirates!"