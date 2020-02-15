Harold Varner III shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Harold Varner III hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 9-under for the tournament.

Varner III finished his day tied for 4th at 9-under with Russell Henley; Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Dustin Johnson and Joel Dahmen are tied for 6th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Varner III had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

At the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Varner III hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Varner III hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 seventh. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Varner III chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 2 under for the round.

Varner III got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Varner III hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th. This moved Varner III to even for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Varner III's 137 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.