Gurley says deal with Falcons 'like a little homecoming'

ATLANTA (AP) _ Tarboro native Todd Gurley is celebrating a homecoming of sorts to the state of Georgia.

The former standout for the University of Georgia has agreed to a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons. He is expected to replace Devonta Freeman, who was cut, as the team's top running back.

The framework of the deal was agreed to on March 20, less than 24 hours after Gurley was released by the Los Angeles Rams.

He says he is not worried about passing a physical. He was one of the NFL's top running backs with the Rams and says he has no doubt he can still meet that standard.