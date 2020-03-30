Greenville Little Leagues still preparing for delayed season, Softball World Series

Greenville Little Leagues Commissioner Brian Weingartz is keeping Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park in mint condition for the delayed Little League Baseball season and Little League Softball World Series.

At Elm Street Park, all arrows point to Williamsport, but this season, COVID-19 is changing that direction.

"For our regular season, this past Friday we made the announcement that we moved our start date from April 6 to May 11," Brian Weingartz said.

Six weeks without baseball. That's the plan according to Greenville Little Leagues Commissioner Brian Weingartz.

"We're very hopeful on May 11," added Weingartz. "Not sure that will happen either. But we're hopeful it'll happen."

Now, if that does happen and everything goes as planned, tryouts would be on May 11. Then teams would be quickly assembled for Opening Day on Friday, May 15.

"We have uniforms on hangers ready to go out to kids," said Weingartz. "We have hats in boxes ready to go out to kids. And the field is going to be ready for whenever they're allowed to come out here and play."

But remember, this summer Stallings Stadium is also hosting the Little League Softball World Series beginning August 12. Weingartz tells WITN Sports it's business as usual.

"We are planning for having the Little League Softball World Series," Weingartz added.

Weingartz also says that if the weather cooperates, he'll need just one week, rather than three-and-a-half, to remove the infield grass for the Little League Softball World Series.

"You're trying to get through the next month without baseball," said Weingartz. "Actually six weeks without baseball is the thing I fear the most, but at some point I think we'll all figure it out and we'll get there."