Greenville Little Leagues suspends all activities

Greenville Little Leagues announced that it will be suspending all league activities from Friday, March 13 through April 6.

In a letter, Greenville Little Leagues wrote:

"Dear Parents, Players, Managers, Coaches, and Volunteers,

As of Friday, March 13, 2020, Greenville Little Leagues has suspended all league activities until April, 6 2020. This decision comes after Little League International's recommendation to suspend all league activities due to the increasing concern of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Greenville Little Leagues' (GLL) highest priority is the safety of our players, and we feel that this is in the best interest of them.

An updated schedule of events will be published once the board has approved one. GLL will keep everyone updated on any further developments that pertain to this matter."