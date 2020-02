ECU baseball head coach Cliff Godwin and junior Alec Burleson preview the Pirates' 2020 season opening series against William & Mary this upcoming Friday through Sunday at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

Game 1: Friday at 4 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday at 2 p.m.

Game 3: Sunday at 1 p.m.

Burleson is expected to start Friday, while Tyler Smith and Jake Kuchmaner will reportedly start Saturday and Sunday.