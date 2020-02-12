Gardner hits 1,000-point, 500-rebound marks in ECU's 70-56 loss at Tulsa

Martins Igbanu had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Tulsa topped East Carolina 70-56 on Wednesday night.

Darien Jackson had 11 points and five steals for Tulsa (16-8, 8-3 American Athletic Conference). Jeriah Horne added 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Lawson Korita had 10 points.

J.J. Miles scored a season-high 23 points and had six rebounds for the Pirates (10-15, 4-8). Brandon Suggs added 13 points. Jayden Gardner had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Only a sophomore, ECU forward Jayden Gardner reached both the 1,000-point and 500-rebound milestones in the Pirates' 70-56 loss at Tulsa Wednesday night.

Gardner becomes just the 32nd player in program history to reach 1,000 career points. He also becomes just the 24th player in program history to reach 500 career rebounds.

The Golden Hurricane improve to 2-0 against the Pirates for the season. Tulsa defeated East Carolina 65-49 on Jan. 15. Tulsa takes on South Florida on the road on Saturday. East Carolina plays Cincinnati at home on Sunday.