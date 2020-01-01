Gardner drops 29 as ECU falls short at No. 24 Wichita State

Erik Stevenson scored 17 points to help No. 24 Wichita State outlast East Carolina 75-69 on Wednesday.

Stevenson scored 10 of his 17 points after halftime for the Shockers (12-1, 1-0 American), who trailed midway through the second half thanks to East Carolina’s Jayden Gardner scoring 20 of his 29 points after halftime.

Jamarius Burton had 15 points for Wichita State while Tyson Etienne and Trey Wade added 11 each for the Shockers.

J.J. Miles scored 12 points for the Pirates (6-8, 0-1 American), and Tremont Robinson-White added 11.

Gardner, who entered the game leading the American in scoring at 20.7 points a game, was 11 of 19 from the floor and had a game-high 10 rebounds.