Future Pirates Garcia and Harris shine for South Carolina in Shrine Bowl victory

Four future ECU football student athletes shined in the 83rd annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas Saturday afternoon at Wofford College.

Quarterback Mason Garcia, running back Rahjai Harris and defensive tackle Xavier McIver all played for team South Carolina, while defensive tackle J'Vian McCray played for team North Carolina.

Team South Carolina defeated team North Carolina, 28-17.

ECU four-star signee Mason Garcia completed 7 of 19 passes for 153 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Garcia also ran the ball 12 times for 60 yards and another touchdown.

ECU three-star signee Rahjai Harris carried the ball 14 times for 95 yards and one touchdown.