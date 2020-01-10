Friday Night Hoops Highlights and Final Scores

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pamlico County swept Southside, while J.H. Rose remained unbeaten with a tough home win over Eastern Wayne. Get your highlights and final scores!
BOYS
J.H. Rose 89 - Eastern Wayne 81
D.H. Conley 45 - C.B. Aycock 35
Farmville Central 87 - North Johnston 47
Wayne County Day 84 - John Paul II 51
Washington 61 - South Lenoir 57
North Lenoir 84 - Ayden-Grifton 77
Southwest Edgecombe 70 - Nash Central 55
West Carteret 85 - Swansboro 39
Cary Christian 66 - Parrott Academy 60
Greene Central 75 - West Craven 66
Pamlico County 57 - Southside 39
GIRLS
Pamlico County 81 - Southside 50
Southwest Onslow 70 - East Carteret 48
Croatan 49 - Richlands 35
East Duplin 62 - Midway 44
West Carteret 56 - Swansboro 39
Farmville Central 72 - North Johnston 42
Washington 38 - South Lenoir 34
North Lenoir 69 - Ayden-Grifton 55
Greene Central 38 - West Craven 36
Cary Christian 56 - Parrott Academy 34