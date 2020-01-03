Friday Night Hoops Highlights

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - South Central and D.H. Conley both pick up wins, highlighting a full slate of high school basketball games across Eastern North Carolina on Friday night.
BOYS FINAL SCORES
D.H. Conley 44 - New Bern 42
South Central 90 - Eastern Wayne 66
Greene Central 71 - South Lenoir 53
Washington 67 - Ayden-Grifton 52
Kinston 88 - West Craven 43
GIRLS FINAL SCORES
D.H. Conley 72 - New Bern 37
South Central 69 - Eastern Wayne 34
Greene Central 46 - South Lenoir 43
Washington 59 - Ayden-Grifton 55
Kinston 66 - West Craven 23
North Pitt 49 - Riverside 31