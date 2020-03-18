Former ECU football standout Linval Joseph signs with the Los Angeles Chargers

Defensive tackle Linval Joseph has agreed to a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Two people familiar with the deal tell The Associated Press that Joseph’s contract is for $17 million but could go as high as $19 million with additional incentives. The signing could be announced later Wednesday when the new league year begins.

Joseph will be entering his 11th season. He was drafted in the second round by the New York Giants in 2010 and has spent the past six years with the Minnesota Vikings. He was released last week in a salary cap move.

Joseph’s forte is run stopping and he should pair well with defensive ends Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. Los Angeles was in the market for a defensive tackle after releasing Brandon Mebane last week.