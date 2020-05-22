Former ECU baseball player suggests college baseball into July

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- A group of Power Five coaches led by Michigan's Erik Bakich, a former ECU baseball player, is proposing a later start to the college baseball season.

They say it would trim expenses in the post-coronavirus era, make the game more fan friendly and reduce the risk of injury to players.

Under the 35-page proposal, there would be nine weeks of preseason practice instead of five, the regular season would run from the third week of March to the third week of June and the College World Series would wrap up the last week of July. Bakich said the move would increase revenue.