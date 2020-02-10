Farmville Central boys and girls outlast Southwest Edgecombe

PINETOPS, N.C. (WITN) - The Farmville Central boys and girls varsity basketball teams both outlasted Southwest Edgecombe in two great games on Monday night.
BOYS
Farmville Central (20-2, 8-0) 92 - Southwest Edgecombe (16-5, 6-2) 85
Jaguars High Scorers
Justin Wright - 33 points
Terquavion Smith - 22 points
Samage Teel - 17 points
Cougars High Scorers
Zay Mayo - 21 points
Dorein Ruffin - 20 points
Slate Hinton - 18 points
Keishon Porter - 13 points
GIRLS
Farmville Central (16-3, 8-0) 76 - Southwest Edgecombe (14-7, 4-4) 72
Jaguars High Scorers
Amiya Joyner - 21 points
Rashya Speight - 14 points
Jahnyah Willoughby - 14 points
Ja'Shyrah Carmon - 12 points
Kayln Baker - 11 points
Cougars High Scorers
Jada Battle - 21 points
Jer'lisah Pridgen - 20 points
Bailey Davis - 14 points
Alonee Smallwood - 11 points