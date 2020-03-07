Farmville Central basketball championship bound for second straight season

For the second straight season, the Farmville Central boys and girls basketball teams are both heading back to their respective state championship games following victories Saturday inside Minges Coliseum.

3A GIRLS

Capel Arena at Fayetteville State University

(5) Jacksonville 78 - (3) E.E. Smith 81

The Cardinals finish the season with a 24-4 record.

Kelly Luck scored a game-high 33 points for Jacksonville.

2A BOYS

Minges Arena at East Carolina University

(3) Farmville Central 66 - (1) South Granville 63 [OT]

The Jaguars (29-2) advance to their second straight state title game.

Samage Teel scored a team-high 19 points for Farmville Central.

NEXT: (3) Farmville Central vs. (3) Shelby on Saturday, March 14 at 2:35 p.m. inside the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill.

2A GIRLS

Minges Arena at East Carolina University

(3) Kinston 52 - (1) Farmville Central 69

The Jaguars (25-3) advance to their second straight state title game.

Janiya Foskey scored a team-high 16 points for Farmville Central.

The Vikings finish the season with a 27-4 record.

Taliyah Jones scored a game-high 20 points for Kinston.

NEXT: (1) Farmville Central vs. (1) Salisbury on Saturday, March 14 at 12:05 p.m. inside the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill.

1A BOYS

Minges Arena at East Carolina University

(6) Henderson Collegiate 68 - (1) North Edgecombe 48

The Warriors finish the season with a 27-3 record.

Amarion McCrae scored a team-high 17 points for North Edgecombe.