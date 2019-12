The Farmville Central and Kinston boys and girls basketball teams will be playing in The John Wall Holiday Hoops Invitational starting Thursday, December 26 at Broughton High School in Raleigh.

BOYS

Farmville Central (9-0) vs. Broughton (1-7) - Thursday at 2 p.m.

Kinston (7-0) vs. Moravian Prep (15-0) - Thursday at 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS

Farmville Central (7-1) vs. St. Frances Academy (5-1) - Thursday at 5 p.m.

Kinston (8-0) vs. Concord Academy (10-3) - Thursday at 12:30 p.m.