ECU's Varner takes 1-shot lead over Spieth at Colonial

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) -- One spectator was stopped after trying to sneak into Colonial on Friday, and perhaps he was onto something with all the birdies from Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth and the great recovery of Harold Varner III.

Harold Varner III opened with a triple bogey and still managed a 66 for a one-shot lead.

Right behind was Jordan Spieth. Rory McIlroy bogeyed the last hole and still shot 63. He was two shots behind, with Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas in the mix.

Varner's opening tee shot at No. 10 went through the trees and onto the bridge leading to a one-shot penalty, and three putts from 50 feet gave him a triple bogey to start the second round. He answered with eight birdies -- one of them right after the 8:46 a.m. moment of silence as a tribute to the death of George Floyd.

He wound up with a 66 for a one-shot lead over Spieth.

Dating to the ShotLink era in 2003, it was the lowest score on the PGA TOUR by a player who began his round with a triple bogey. He was at 11-under 129, the lowest 36-hole score of his career.

The PGA Tour has returned after three months because of the pandemic. And if the opening round felt like the first day of school, Friday was a small step toward normalcy, even without fans.

