ECU's Burleson named AAC Player of the Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina junior Alec Burleson has been named the American Athletic Conference Player-of-the-Week the league office announced Monday afternoon. For Burleson it is his fourth career weekly honor from The American.

The Denver, N.C. native batted a conference-best .667 (10-for-15) with a home run, four RBI and scored seven times during the Pirates’ weekend sweep at Charlotte. He collected at least one hit in all four games and drove in at least one run in three contests. In all, he tallied three multi-hit, two multi-run and one multi-RBI game during ECU’s 4-0 week. Burleson reached base 12 times in 19 total plate appearances (eight singles, double, home run, two walks) and extended his current hitting streak to seven games dating back to the Indiana contest on Feb. 28.

During the week, Burleson tied single-game career-highs in runs scored (three twice at Charlotte), hits (four at Charlotte/March 7), stolen bases (two vs. Charlotte/March 6) and sac flies (two vs. Liberty/March 4). He hit his second home run of the season (11th career) in the series finale against the 49ers and finished second on the team with seven runs scored during the four-game week. On the mound, he earned his second win of the season in the series opener at Charlotte allowing four runs (all earned) on eight hits with three walks and seven strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Burleson is the second Pirate this season to earn player-of-the-week hitting honors following Thomas Francisco on Feb. 17.

No. 24 ECU (12-3) returns to action on Tuesday, March 10 when it plays host to Elon (7-9) at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. (EST).