ECU's Brandon Lynch accepts NFL coaching position

Brandon Lynch, who has served as East Carolina's cornerbacks coach for the past two seasons, has been appointed to a similar position with the Cleveland Browns according to an official announcement by the National Football League organization Wednesday.

Lynch joined the Pirate staff as secondary coach in 2017 before working exclusively with the corners in 2018 and again in 2019 after being retained by first-year ECU Head Coach Mike Houston.

"We're excited for Brandon and the opportunity he was presented," Houston said. "We wish him and his family nothing but the very best."

After coaching two of the Pirates' top three tacklers in his first season, his cornerbacks were responsible for claiming over half of the unit's total takeaways in 2018. Last fall he tutored true freshman Ja'Quan McMillian, who turned in team-bests in interceptions (3) and breakups (9).

Lynch, a participant in the prestigious NFL Bill Walsh Minority Internship (Minnesota Vikings) and NCAA & NFL Coaching Academy, owns a pair of professional championship rings as a player with the Indianapolis Colts (Super Bowl) and Saskatchewan Roughriders (Grey Cup).

He began his collegiate coaching career at Lenoir-Rhyne in 2011 before a four-year tenure at Northern Iowa.