Advertisement

ECU women’s basketball: AAC announces schedule pairings

(WITN)
By ECU Athletics
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 9:52 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The American Athletic Conference announced the women’s basketball pairings for the 2020-21 season on Wednesday. All 11 league members will play a 16-game schedule, with each team playing six of its 10 opponents twice and four opponents once each, - two at home and two on the road.

The Pirates’ conference schedule features home-and-home series against Cincinnati, Houston, SMU, Tulane, Tulsa and Wichita State. ECU played Houston, SMU, Tulsa and Wichita State twice during the 2019-20 campaign while hosting Tulane and visiting Cincinnati.

The Pirates will play host to UCF and USF after traveling to the two Florida schools last year. ECU will have road trips to Memphis and Temple. The Pirates swept Memphis last year and have won three straight games against the Tigers. ECU and Temple split the series last year, with ECU overcoming a 17-point deficit to win at home before the Owls claimed a victory in the AAC Championship First Round.

Head coach Kim McNeill returns 11 players from her first season in charge of the Pirates, including reigning AAC Defensive Player of the Year Lashonda Monk and unanimous AAC All-Rookie Team selection Taniyah Thompson. Along with Monk and Thompson, redshirt seniors Raven Johnson, Justice Gee and Sierra DaCosta all return after injuries and DaCosta’s transfer from Hartford limited the trio to just four combined appearances in 2019-20. Dominique Claytor and Ariyana Williams round out ECU’s group of six seniors while Thompson leads four sophomores who gained valuable experience as rookies. Add in junior Tiara Chambers and four incoming freshmen and McNeill and her staff will have a strong mix of experience and youth heading into her second season.

Times, dates and broadcast information for the 2019-20 American Athletic Conference schedule will be released at a later date in addition to the complete ECU schedule.

2020-21 ECU American Athletic Conference Opponents

Home and Away: Cincinnati, Houston, SMU, Tulane, Tulsa and Wichita State

Home Only: UCF and USF

Away Only: Memphis and Temple

Latest News

Sports

ECU Softball facility to be named Max R. Joyner Family Stadium

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT
|
By ECU Athletics
The Pirate Club is proud to announce the naming of ECU’s Softball Stadium as the Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.

ECU Sports

ECU’s Burleson selected 70th overall in MLB Draft

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
|
By ECU Athletics
ECU baseball's two-way player Alec Burleson was selected with the 70th overall pick of the 2020 MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday. He's the fourth-highest draft pick in ECU baseball history.

ECU Sports

ECU to face Liberty in Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout

Updated: Jun. 3, 2020 at 1:16 PM EDT
|
By ECU Athletics
The ECU men's basketball team will travel across state to square off with Liberty in the inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

ECU Sports

Former ECU head football coach Pat Dye dies at age 80

Updated: Jun. 1, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT
|
By Gray News
During Pat Dye's six years as head football coach, ECU enjoyed unbridled success. He concluded his ECU career in 1979 with a record of 48-18-1, which ranks as the fourth most wins by any coach in school history.

Latest News

ECU Sports

ECU football's Frye earns NFF University scholar-athlete honors

Updated: Jun. 1, 2020 at 2:12 PM EDT
|
By ECU Athletics
Fernando Frye, who will compete as a graduate student for the Pirates in 2020, is a two-year starter at guard after transferring from Mercyhurst College prior to the 2017 campaign.

ECU Sports

ECU Swim & Dive creates online petition to save program

Updated: May. 27, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT
|
By WITN Sports
ECU Swimming and Diving team members are raising money for their program and hope others will join their cause to keep the teams a part of East Carolina athletics.

ECU Sports

ECU, ODU renew regional football series with six games

Updated: May. 27, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
|
By ECU Athletics
East Carolina and Old Dominion, two programs separated by only 120 miles which share a brief but competitive history, have agreed to a six-game home-and-home football series beginning in 2022.

ECU Sports

ECU junior Alec Burleson named Collegiate Baseball 1st-Team All-America

Updated: May. 26, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT
|
By ECU Athletics
ECU baseball junior Alec Burleson has been tabbed a First-Team All-America selection by Collegiate Baseball, the publication announced Tuesday.

ECU Sports

ECU swim captain reacts to sports cuts

Updated: May. 22, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Feldman, WITN Sports
Just three months ago, the ECU men's swimming and diving team was celebrating its fourth AAC championship in the last six years. Now the program is no more. Captain Ben Barden shares his thoughts on what he calls a "surprising" decision.

ACC

NCAA to allow voluntary activities starting June 1st

Updated: May. 21, 2020 at 12:19 AM EDT
|
By NBC Sports
College football and basketball teams will be allowed to hold voluntary athletic activities starting June 1 and through June 30, the NCAA announced on Wednesday.