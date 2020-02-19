ECU will now play App State in Charlotte on a Thursday in 2021

The Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF) announced that Clemson University will face the University of Georgia in Charlotte, N.C. to open the 2021 college football season. This game, paired with the previously scheduled game between Appalachian State University and East Carolina University, will make Charlotte the focal point of college football to start the season.

The weekend will feature three teams ranked in the Top 20 of the final AP poll last season.

App State and East Carolina will play on Thursday, September 2, while Clemson and Georgia will play on Saturday, September 4. Both games will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Uptown Charlotte.

“We are thrilled to bring these two outstanding games to Charlotte,” said Danny Morrison, Executive Director of CSF. “College football is part of the fabric of the community here in Charlotte, and we cannot think of a better start to the 2021 season than this significant weekend. App State, East Carolina, Clemson and Georgia all have incredibly dedicated fan bases and Charlotte has proven to be a tremendous host and destination. The games will once again showcase the city of Charlotte to the nation, while meaningfully impacting the community for the entire weekend.”

App State and East Carolina have met 31 times in football since 1932, though never at a neutral site. App State leads the series 19-12, but ECU has won the last six times the two teams met. They last played each other in 2012 at East Carolina.

Clemson and Georgia have faced off 64 times, with the Bulldogs holding a 42-18-4 advantage including 6-1-1 at neutral sites. They last played each other in 2013 and 2014, with Clemson winning at home in 2013 and Georgia winning at home in 2014. Georgia has won six of the last seven meetings.

About the Charlotte Sports Foundation

The Charlotte Sports Foundation is a 501(c)(3) created in 2013 to provide leadership for sports-based initiatives that enhance the economy and quality of life in the Charlotte region. CSF provides unique events and business opportunities around professional, collegiate and amateur sporting events, highlighted by the annual Bowl and the ACC Football Championship Game, as well as the College Kickoff.

CSF’s regular season football games include Wake Forest University and the University of Notre Dame (2020), East Carolina University and Appalachian State University (2021), the University of Georgia and Clemson University (2021), and the Universities of North Carolina and South Carolina (2023). These efforts are intended to create a positive economic impact in the region, as well as, to enhance the quality of life.

The organization’s board of directors is comprised of regional business, industry and civic leaders who have a track record of bringing sports and economic development to the area. Please visit www.CharlotteSports.org for more information.