ECU looks to end streak vs USF

South Florida (8-7, 1-1) vs. East Carolina (6-8, 0-1)

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida looks to extend East Carolina's conference losing streak to seven games. East Carolina's last AAC win came against the Tulane Green Wave 85-81 on Feb. 23, 2019. South Florida beat UConn by 15 at home on Saturday.

YOUNG GUNS: East Carolina's Jayden Gardner, Brandon Suggs and Tristen Newton have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 53 percent of all Pirates points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Laquincy Rideau has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all South Florida field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Pirates are 0-5 when they allow at least 75 points and 6-3 when they hold opponents to anything below 75. The Bulls are 0-7 when allowing 65 or more points and 8-0 on the season, otherwise.

BEHIND THE ARC: South Florida's Justin Brown has attempted 81 3-pointers and connected on 30.9 percent of them, and is 4 for 13 over his last three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: South Florida has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25.7 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all AAC teams.

