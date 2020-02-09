ECU lacrosse gets first win of season against Presbyterian

A stout defensive effort helped the ECU lacrosse team get its first win of the season, beating Presbyterian 19-9 on Sunday afternoon at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

ECU improves to 1-1 while the Blue Hose drop to 1-1 as well.

The first half was almost entirely one-way traffic. ECU did not allow Presbyterian to get on the scoreboard for nearly 23 minutes to open the game. In that span, ECU took a commanding 9-0 lead. Megan Tryniski got the first two goals of the game. Nicole LeGar and Elizabeth Wilson also had a pair of goals during the run while Camryn Pennypacker, Aly Staton and Jacqui Cumings each added a goal.

Presbyterian finally got its first goal of the game at the 7:28 mark, but ECU did not allow the Blue Hose to build any momentum. The two teams traded goals for the remainder of the first half, with Wilson and LeGar both completing hat tricks, the first of Wilson’s career and the seventh for LeGar. At the halftime break, ECU led 11-3 and had outshot the Blue Hose 24-11.

Neither team had much offensive success in the early part of the second stanza, as the first five minutes were scoreless. After the Blue Hose finally broke the drought with 24:31 remaining, the two teams again traded goals for a few minutes. This time it was Brittany Borchers and Emma Bowman scoring their first goals of the day while Tryniski got her third goal to make it a trio of Pirates with a hat trick.

After Bowman’s goal at 20:39, ECU made it a 3-0 run thanks to goals from Mackell Schultes and Caroline Inderlied. Kara Diclemente scored for Presbyterian to momentarily stop the run, but Megan Palozzi, LeGar and Pennypacker scored three straight for ECU to push the Pirate lead to 19-7.

The Blue Hose scored the final two goals of the game, just the second time all game that they had scored consecutive goals, to make the final margin 19-9.

ECU finished with a dominant 40-25 advantage in shots and an 18-11 edge in the draw circle. The Pirates scooped up 17 ground balls to just nine for Presbyterian, while the Blue Hose had 11 turnovers to 13 for ECU. ECU shot 4-of-9 on free position shots and went 15-of-18 on clears compared to 3-of-10 and 12-of-16, respectively, for Presbyterian.

LeGar had a game-high six points on four goals and two assists while Tryniski and Wilson each had their first career collegiate hat tricks, Schultes (one goal, two assists) and Pennypacker (two goals, one assist) both finished with three points as well. LeGar and Inderlied each had four draw controls while Schultes led ECU with two caused turnover. Liz Blumthal scooped up four ground balls. In goal, Ashley Vernon got her first collegiate victory by making nine saves and allowing just six goals in 41:34 of playing time. Christina White and Sophia Bandorick combined to allow three goals in the final 18:26, with White making a pair of saves and Bandorick making one stop.

ECU will get its first chance to play in front of Pirate Nation when the Pirates host Wofford on Saturday, Feb. 15. The game is scheduled to start at 12 noon in Johnson Stadium and admission is free for all fans.