ECU junior Alec Burleson named Collegiate Baseball 1st-Team All-America

ECU baseball junior Alec Burleson has been tabbed a First-Team All-America selection by Collegiate Baseball, the publication announced Tuesday. The honor is the second-straight for Burleson by the organization and marks the sixth time in his career he has earned All-America status on the field.

Regarded as one of the top two-way players in the country, he batted .375 with three home runs and 12 RBI before the 2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was one of five players to start all 17 games and was a member of a squad that posted a 13-4 record and finished ranked nationally in a pair of polls. Burleson earned his fourth career AAC Player-of-the-Week accolade on March 9 after batting a team-best .667 (10-for-15) with a home run, four RBI and scored seven times during the Pirates' weekend sweep at Charlotte. He collected at least one hit in all four games and drove in at least one run in three contests. In all, he tallied three multi-hit, two multi-run and one multi-RBI game during ECU's 4-0 week.

At the conclusion of the season, Burleson stood second on the team (among full-time starters) in batting average, registered five extra base hits and drew eight walks while striking out just three times to rank 11th nationally in toughest to strikeout (fanning once every 21.3 at-bats). The Denver, N.C. native ranked among the team leaders (Top 5) in nine offensive categories, led the club with 17 runs scored and tallied seven multi-hit and three multi-RBI games.

On the mound, he appeared in four games (all starts) where he owned a 2-1 record with a 4.24 ERA. Against Georgia Southern in the series opener, Burleson tossed a career-high eight scoreless frames with seven strikeouts in a 3-0 victory. He allowed 11 runs (all earned), combined on one shutout and struck out a team-best 22 batters while walking just four in 23.1 innings.

A business management major who sports a 3.93 cumulative GPA, Burleson is a 2019 CoSIDA Academic All-American (third-team), two-time American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team and six-time ECU Director of Athletics Honor Roll member and a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District 3 First-Team selection.

Burleson is the third Pirate in program history to earn All-America accolades in consecutive years (Winfred Johnson/1985-86, Evan Kruczynski/2016-17) and is the eighth selection under head coach Cliff Godwin. His honor also marks the eighth-straight year the Pirates have had an All-American on their team dating back to 2013.