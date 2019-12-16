ECU garners No. 36 preseason ranking from Collegiate Baseball

The East Carolina baseball team garnered its first preseason national ranking of the 2020 season after being tabbed No. 36 in Collegiate Baseball’s Fabulous 40 Preseason Poll the publication announced Monday morning.

The Pirates, who have made 30 NCAA Regional appearances, won the American Athletic Conference regular season title with a league-best 20 wins, hosted the Greenville Regional (fifth in program history) for the second-straight year in 2019 after earning a No. 10 National seed and advanced to the Louisville Super Regional. A year ago, the Pirates finished ranked in all six national polls (Perfect Game/No. 11, Baseball America/No. 12, USA Today/No. 12, D1Baseball/No. 13, NCBWA/No. 13 and Collegiate Baseball/No. 15) after posting a 47-18 overall record.

Joining ECU in the preseason poll are 2020 opponents North Carolina (No. 13), Connecticut (No. 34) and Houston (No. 35), while seven others received votes.

Season tickets are officially on sale with packages starting as low as $120. Pirate fans have seven different options to choose from and can purchase their 2020 tickets by utilizing ECU’s Online Ticket Center (http://bit.ly/2gJlK0Y) or by contacting the ECU Athletic Ticket Office at (252) 737-4500.

Ticket Options

Chair Back with Seat Rights – $200

Chair Back Upgrade (must have Pirate Club approval) – $400

Regular Reserved Bench – $200

Faculty/Staff Reserved Bench – $160

Senior Citizen Reserved Bench – $160

Young Grad Reserved Bench – $120

Economy Plan (Section 201/202 & Jungle) – $120

The Pirates will begin spring practice on Friday, Jan. 24 and are set to open the 2020 season at home playing host to William & Mary on Friday, Feb. 14 with a 4 p.m. (ET) scheduled first pitch.