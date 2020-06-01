ECU football's Frye earns NFF University scholar-athlete honors

The National Football Foundation’s Bill Dooley Chapter announced Monday that East Carolina offensive lineman Fernando Frye has been named a recipient of the 2020 University Scholar-Athlete Award.

Frye, who will compete as a graduate student for the Pirates in 2020, is a two-year starter at guard after transferring from Mercyhurst College prior to the 2017 campaign.

The Erie, Pa. native played in all 12 contests in 2019, helping East Carolina rank among the nation's top 25 in both passing yards (288.8) and fewest sacks allowed (1.4) per game.

An Honor Roll and Dean's List performer in the classroom with a cumulative grade point average of 3.72, Frye graduated from ECU in December, 2019 with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice.

Past East Carolina winners of the NFF University Scholar-Athlete Award include OL Sean Allen (2010), DE Matt Milner (2011), PK Mike Barbour (2012), DB Leonard Paulk (2013), DB Damon Magazu (2014), PK Warren Harvey (2015), OL J.T. Boyd (2016), P Worth Gregory (2017), DB Austin Teague (2018) and DT Alex Turner (2019).

Other 2020 University Scholar-Athletes for the Bill Dooley Chapter include Trenton Gill (N.C. State), Quentin Harris (Duke), Nick Polino (North Carolina) and Isaiah Totten (N.C. Central).