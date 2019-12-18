ECU football announces 2020 early signees

East Carolina Head Football Coach Mike Houston announced Wednesday that 25 student-athletes have signed a national letter-of-intent with the Pirates.

The NCAA’s early football signing period, which enables high school prospects to ink with collegiate programs in December, extends through Friday.

Some notables about ECU’s 2020 initial signing class...

ALL THREE SIDES OF THE BALL

Of the 25 newcomers, 14 are projected to play on the defensive side of the ball, while the remaining 11 will line up on offense (10) and special teams (1). Defensively, ECU is looking forward to bulking up its front and back end by adding seven linemen and five secondary performers, plus a pair of linebackers. On offense, the Pirates signed a trio of linemen, three quarterbacks, two running backs, one tight end and a wide receiver. East Carolina also inked a punter, a 27-year-old Australian native, on special teams.

PLAYER DEVELOPMENT

Freshmen (23) compose over 90 percent of ECU’s early signing class. The Pirates’ two junior college transfers – defensive ends Henry Garrison (2) and Elijah Robinson (3) – have a combined five seasons of eligibility remaining.

EARLY ENROLLEES

In addition to Garrison and Robinson, eight incoming freshmen are expected to enroll early at ECU (January 2020) and participate in spring drills with the Pirates – LB Eric Doctor, RB Rahjai Harris, LB Teylor Jackson, P Luke Larsen, DT J’Vian McCray, DE Jason Romero, OL Walt Stribling and DB Teagan Wilk.

COVERING THE EASTERN SEABOARD

Twenty-two (22) of the 25 signees hail from prep and junior college programs that are on Eastern Seaboard along the I-95 corridor. Five hail each from North Carolina and Virginia, while South Carolina (3), Florida (2), Georgia (2), District of Columbia (2), Maryland (1), New Jersey (1) and New York (1) were also represented.

QUOTING HOUSTON

“It’s an exciting day for East Carolina Football and it’s a big next step for our program. This class is large in number, but also high in quality. It was obvious after our first year in this league (American Athletic Conference) that we needed to address size and speed in our program and this class will certainly help us close the gap.”

LOOKING AHEAD TO 2020

The Pirates, who turned in a 4-8 overall record during Houston’s first ECU campaign in 2019, are expected to return nine starters on offense and seven on defense when spring drills open March 16 before hosting Marshal on Sept. 5 to kick off the 2020 season.

2020 ECU FOOTBALL EARLY SIGNEE BIOS

Shane Calhoun, TE, 6-2, 230, Fr., St. Augustine, Fla. (Creekside HS)

Committed to East Carolina on July 29, 2019. High School: Three-year letterman for coach Sean McIntyre … Helped the Knights to a 5-5 mark as a senior in 2019 … Had 30 receptions for 408 yards (13.6 ypr) and three touchdowns … Caught at least two passes in six (of nine) games played … Top outing of campaign was an 11-reception, 157-yard, one-TD contest vs. Bartram Trail on Sept. 6 … One of the grabs was a season-long 46-yarder … Other notable performances were against Fleming Island (6-81) and Nease (5-67, 2 TD) … Also caught a pair of two-point conversions … Hauled in eight passes for 109 yards as a junior … Noteworthy 2018 effort included a two-catch, 55-yard (27.5 ypr) night vs. Oakleaf … Lettered as a sophomore by contributing with six receptions for 66 yards … Picked up 34 yards on three grabs vs. Fleming Island in 2017 … A three-star prospect who was rated as one of the Top 60 tight ends nationally by 247Sports.com … Also garnered three stars from Rivals.com and ESPN.com … Ranked as the 23rd-best tight end in the country per ESPN.com … List of other offers include Air Force, Appalachian State, Army, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Navy, Rutgers, USF and Tulane.

Nasir Clerk, DB, 6-2, 170, Fr., Irvington, N.J. (Irvington HS)

Officially recognized as the first pledge of the 2020 class, committing to the Pirates on Feb. 24, 2019. High School: Tallied multiple interception totals in each of his first three varsity seasons, which included starting assignments with two different high school teams … Transferred into the Irvington program prior to his junior season after spending the first two years at Morris Catholic as a quarterback, receiver and defensive back … Picked up two letters for IHS coach Ashley “Smoke” Pierre, a former linebacker at Rhode Island … Helped the Blue Knights to a 7-4 overall record (4-0 in league play) and a state playoff appearance as a senior … Irvington downed Cranford 22-11 in the postseason opener before falling to Northern Highlands 30-16 a week later to end its season … Logged 37 tackles and four interceptions as a junior in 2018 … Earned First-Team All-Super Football Conference Freedom White Division honors on both sides of the ball during first year in Blue Knights program … As a sophomore at Morris Catholic in 2017, was credited with 20 tackles (15 solo), 2.0 TFL, two interceptions, three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries … Offensively, completed 18-of-31 passes for 123 yards, rushed for 233 yards and three touchdowns on 58 carries and had four receptions for 151 yards and three additional scores in eight games for coach John Hack … Registered 23 tackles (20 solo), three picks, five pass deflections as a freshman at MCHS in 2016 … Had eight catches for 155 yards and two TDs on the other side of the ball, while also contributing on special teams with two kickoff returns for 31 yards … A three-star prospect who ranked among the Top 200 cornerbacks nationally and among the Top 50 recruits in New Jersey according to 247Sports.com and ESPN.com … Rated two stars by Rivals.com … Other offers included Cincinnati, Northern Illinois and Syracuse to name a few. Personal: First name is pronounced nah-SEAR … Father Mike played collegiate football at Wagner College.

Jason “C.J.” Crump, DB, 6-0, 170, Fr., Greensboro, N.C. (Page HS)

Made commitment to East Carolina on June 17, 2019. High School: A two-year letterman for coach Jared Rolfes and the Pirates at Page High School … Returned from a midseason injury to help PHS to a playoff appearance as a senior … Offensively, recorded 16 receptions for 457 yards and three touchdowns in seven contests … Defensively, was credited with 16 stops, three interceptions, two pass breakups and a blocked extra-point attempt … Enjoyed torrid start to 2019 season before shoulder injury, nabbing 11 catches for 332 yards (30.2 ypr) and two TDs, while booking 11 tackles with an interception in the first five games … Had a pair of bookend notable contests, opening the year with a five-reception, 176-yard outing vs. Davie County before a 78-yard performance (two catches) in the regular season finale against Grimsley … On defense, was credited with a season-high of four tackles on two occasions (Northern Guilford, Mooresville) … Earned full-time starting position after the first three games during junior campaign … Part of a Page squad that turned in a 6-6 mark (4-0 Metro Conference) and advanced to the second round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs before falling to Porter Ridge 28-27 … In all, played in 10 of 12 contests in 2018, booking 24 tackles (11 solo), netting 2 interceptions, seven pass breakups and one forced fumble … Had multiple stops in eight of 10 outings … Top tackle effort came against Southern Guilford (5) … Starred on program’s junior varsity squad as a freshman and sophomore while varsity unit racked up a combined 25 victories and reached the state 4AA finals … A three-star prospect per 247Sports.com and ESPN.com … Also stood among North Carolina’s Top 50 recruits according to ESPN.com … Deemed a two-star selection by Rivals.com … Reportedly turned in a 40 time of 4.3 … Was a prep teammate of current ECU defensive back Alex Angus. Personal: Father Jason Sr. was a four-year FB letterman at Hampton (1990-93) … Both parents are attorneys - mother Avery is recognized as the first female and African-American district attorney in Guilford County.

Eric Doctor, LB, 6-0, 200, Fr., Orlando, Fla. (Edgewater HS)

Committed to East Carolina on June 17, 2019 … Will officially enroll early at ECU (January, 2020) and is expected to participate with the Pirates in spring drills. High School: Finished prep career at Edgewater as a junior and senior after transferring from Evans High School following his sophomore season … Was a two-way starter (running back, safety) for the Trojans and coach Greg Thompson at Evans in 2017 after experiencing limited action in 2016 … Enjoyed immediate success after arriving in coach Cameron Duke’s Edgewater program, helping the Eagles to a 12-2 overall mark, a 5-1 league record and a deep run in the state 7A playoffs in 2018 that included a semifinal appearance after knocking off Buchholz (65-21), Lincoln (35-14) and Lee (41-7) in the first three rounds … Led the Eagles to a 13-2 campaign, a state title game showing and Top 55 national rank as a senior in 2019 … As a starting safety, was credited with 37 tackles (27 solo), 5.0 TFLs, two interceptions, a pair of pass breakups, one forced fumble and a recovery (that was returned 96 yards during a state semifinal clash vs. Armwood) … Netted a season-high seven stops against Bishop in the opener before adding six vs. Forest and five against Winter Park … Eagles turned in an undefeated regular season vs. in-state competition, falling only to Marietta (Ga.) in an Oct. 4 road matchup … Began playoffs with 31-14 victory over Crestview before following with a 23-17 double-overtime triumph vs. Lincoln, a 28-20 win vs. Niceville and a 38-27 decision against Armwood … Preserved Eagles’ OT victory vs. Lincoln with an interception in the endzone … Closed out season by dropping state championship tilt to St. Thomas Aquinas (28-23) at Daytona Beach on Dec. 14 … A unanimous three-star prospect according to 247Sports.com, Rivals.com and ESPN.com … Listed among the Top 100 outside linebackers nationally per 247Sports.com and ESPN.com … Other offers of note came from Colorado State, Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, Marshall, Tulane and Vanderbilt. Personal: Father Eric Sr. played collegiate football at NCAA Division II Benedict (S.C.) College … Grew up watching former Pirate running back Chris Johnson (Orlando Olympia HS).

Isaiah Foote, OL, 6-4, 285, Fr., Prince Frederick, Md. (Calvert HS)

Committed to East Carolina on June 11, 2019. High School: A three-year starter on the offensive line for coach Rick Sneade and the Calvert program … Earned First-Team All-Southern Maryland Football Coaches Association and All-Calvert County honors as a senior … Helped guide the Cavaliers to a final record of 5-6 and a second-round MPSSAA state playoff appearance after defeating Lackey (13-7) in the postseason opener before falling to Potomac … Offensively, anchored a line that averaged 170.3 rushing yards per game (5.4 per carry) … On defense, booked 46 tackles (35 solo), 6.0 TFLs, 5.5 sacks (-27 yards) and one forced fumble … Part of a CHS squad that posted a 6-4 overall mark (5-1 in the Southern Maryland Potomac Region) in 2018 … Keyed a rushing attack as a junior that averaged 7.1 yards per attempt, which included a 347-yard, 10-TD ground performance by teammate Dre Mackall in a regular season tilt vs. La Plata … Also contributed 15 tackles (7 solo), 2.0 TFLs, 0.5 sacks (-2 yards) and a batted pass in ’18 … Earned full-time starter designated as a sophomore in 2017, which followed a late 2016 promotion to varsity status during freshman year as the Cavaliers were advancing to the semifinals of the state 2A playoffs following opening round wins over Gwynn Park and Patuxent … A three-star prospect and Top 45 in-state pick by both 247Sports.com and ESPN.com … Tabbed as a two-star recruit by Rivals.com … Other offers included Buffalo, Marshall and Temple … Reportedly can handle multiple squat reps of 500-plus pounds … Didn't play organized football until age 12, then primarily played basketball before picking football back up again in high school … Remained a member of Calvert’s basketball program.

Mason Garcia, QB, 6-4, 218, Fr., Myrtle Beach, S.C. (Carolina Forest HS)

Offered verbal commitment to East Carolina on July 5, 2019. High School: Earned three varsity football letters for coach Marc Morris and the Carolina Forest program … Promoted to varsity unit as a sophomore (2017) after leading the junior varsity squad to an undefeated season in 2016 … Helped Panthers to a 7-6 mark and a second-round Class 5A playoff appearance during his first full-time campaign as the program’s top signal-caller … Passed for nearly 1,600 yards and 14 touchdowns, while rushing for 500 yards and 13 TDs in 2017 … Added over 2,100 yards and 28 TDs through the air and 700 more yards on the ground as a junior to earn All-Region 6-5A accolades … In 2018, guided CFHS to an 8-2 overall record (4-1 in Region 6) and to its initial first-round playoff victory since 2004 after edging Lexington 36-35 in the opener before ending its season with a setback to Summerville … As a senior, threw for 2,149 yards and 19 scores to direct the Panthers to a 12-2 overall mark and a perfect 6-0 clip in region play … Added 761 rushing yards and 14 ground scores … Engineered a unit that scored 626 points during the year – an average of 44.7 per outing … Led Carolina Forest to the Lower State 5A finals for the first time in school history, but fell 45-20 to Dutch Fork in the championship game after downing Cane Bay (42-7), River Bluff (36-25) and Goose Creek (41-14) in the first three rounds of the playoffs … Postseason highlight was 19-carry, 88-yard, 2-TD rushing performance against River Bluff in the second round … Competed in the Adidas Rival Camp Series (Fort Mill, S.C.) and the Elite Training Skills Showcase (Irmo, S.C.) … Invited to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl, a North-South All-Star Showcase game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Jan. 4, 2020 … Also selected to represent South Carolina in the prestigious Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas on Dec. 21 at Wofford College … A four-star prospect per Rivals.com who was also listed as the 14th-best quarterback nationally and fifth-best overall recruit in South Carolina … Picked up three stars, ranked No. 16 among all pro-style QBs and stood as the sixth-best S.C. product according to 247Sports.com … Also earned three stars (and held a No. 9 state ranking) per ESPN.com … Received offers from Cincinnati, Colorado State, Missouri, Pittsburgh and Syracuse among others … Reportedly clocked at 4.72 in the 40-yard dash … Enjoyed growth spurt that elevated 5-foot-11 frame in eight grade to 6-foot-4 between his freshman and sophomore seasons … Also lettered as a basketball standout at CFHS who averaged 10.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game as a junior … Older brother Ismael was a wide receiver in the Carolina Forest program.

Henry Garrison, DE, 6-6, 265, Jr., Palisades, N.Y. (Nassau CC)

Will officially enroll early at ECU (January, 2020) and is expected to participate with the Pirates in spring drills. Junior College: Helped Nassau Community College to a combined 15 victories in 2018 and 2019 as key contributor on the Lions’ defensive line … Played in six games for coach Jamel Ramsey and was credited with 14 tackles (seven solo), 3.0 TFLs and 2.0 sacks (-12 yards) during a 7-4 campaign in 2019 … Tallied a season-high five stops vs. Hocking, while also contributing three against Iowa Central in the Graphics Edge Bowl played at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls … Logged 13 stops (five solo), 2.5 TFLs and 1.5 sacks (-10 yards) in seven outings as a freshman in 2018 … Top games included a pair of three-tackle efforts vs. Cornell JV and Hudson Valley … Part of an 8-3 Nassau squad that captured the Red Grange Bowl with a 46-6 triumph over Northland Community and Technical College in Glen Ellyn, Ill. … A two-star JuCo prospect according to Rivals.com … Also offered by American Athletic Conference foe Tulsa. High School: A three-year letterman for coach Edward DiDomenico at Tappan Zee … A two-way performer who played quarterback on offense and on the line defensively … Highlight of a 5-4 senior campaign in 2016 was throwing three touchdown passes (45, 35 and 7-yarders) to help the Dutchmen down rival Pearl River 25-7 in the annual Orange Bowl … TZHS also turned in a 5-4 mark in 2015 … Booked four tackles, a sack (-5 yards), a fumble recovery (returned for a touchdown) and a pair of blocked punts … Also picked up 18 yards on seven rushes … Earned first varsity letter as a sophomore in 2014 … Also played baseball for the Dutchmen, wrapping up his prep career with a .295 average in 26 contests.

Rahjai Harris, RB, 5-10, 205, Fr., Duncan, S.C. (Byrnes HS)

Committed to East Carolina on Sept. 28, 2019 … Will officially enroll early at ECU (January, 2020) and is expected to participate with the Pirates in spring drills. High School: Rushed for 1,445 yards and 21 touchdowns on 169 carries as a senior to lead Byrnes to a 11-2 overall record, a 6-1 region ledger and playoff (quarterfinals) appearance … Averaged 8.6 yards per attempt and 131.4 yards per contest in 2019 … Helped key an offensive unit that averaged 40.6 points per game for coach Reggie Shaw … Authored six 100-yard rushing games and nine multi-TD games (and surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in first nine contests) … Notable ground performances came against Gaffney (32-300, 4 TD), Laurens (23-281, 5 TD), Dorman (28-167), Spartanburg (14-146), Mauldin (11-115) and Nation Ford (7-115) … Had 17 receptions for 195 yards and four touchdowns … In all, racked up a total of 1,640 all-purpose yards (55/kickoff return, 29/punt return) and scored a combined 25 TDs … Top receiving contest was a four-catch, 71-yard effort vs. Greer in the season opener … Guided Rebels to playoff wins over Nation Ford (48-34) and Laurens (41-12) before falling to Gaffney (34-20) in the quarters … Netted 662 rushing yards and six scores on 113 carries (5.9 ypr) as a junior in 2018 to help BHS to an 11-3 record (6-1 region) … Top rushing outings were against Westside (9-146), Riverside (10-111, 3 TD) and Hillcrest (19-11) … Also caught 22 passes out of the backfield for 235 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 177 special teams yards (10-171 kickoff returns, 1-6 punt returns) … Rebels advanced to the 2018 state semifinals after downing Westside (57-14), Sumter (33-23) and Gaffney (27-22) before falling to T.L. Hanna (57-28) … Played key role for a 7-4 squad as a sophomore … Accumulated 759 rushing yards and 11 TDs on 127 attempts and made 17 receptions for 228 yards and a pair of scores in 2017 … Had three noteworthy statistical performances, eclipsing the 100-yard rushing mark vs. Myrtle Beach (8-139, 2 TD) and Boiling Springs (22-154, 3 TD), while surpassing 100 receiving yards vs. Don Bosco Prep (4-107, 1 TD) … Also active on the Rebels’ special teams units as a sophomore, returning 10 kickoffs for 239 yards and five punts for 51 yards … BHS made a playoff appearance but fell to T.L. Hanna in the opening round … Earned first varsity letter under coach Brian Lane as a freshman in 2016, rushing for 696 yards and eight TDs on 107 carries (6.5 ypr) … Logged three 100-yard ground efforts as a rookie, eclipsing milestone in contests vs. Dorman (22-182, 2 TD), Nation Ford (14-146, 2 TD) and Broome (14-105) … Caught 10 passes for 72 yards and averaged 28.4 yards per kickoff return (9-256) … Rated three stars by all three major recruiting outlets – 247Sports.com, Rivals.com and ESPN.com … Also ranked as the 17th-best prospect in South Carolina by Rivals.com (25th by 247Sports.com) … Also recruited by Appalachian State, Clemson, UCF, Colorado State, Georgia Southern, Memphis, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin to name a few. Personal: First name is pronounced RAH-jee.

Taji Hudson, QB, 6-3, 185, Fr., Cedartown, Ga. (Cedartown HS)

Committed to East Carolina on July 22, 2019. High School: Three-year letterman and versatile two-way starter (quarterback, free safety) for Cedartown who helped lead the Bulldogs to successive state playoff appearances … Suffered a season-ending injury during the 2019 opener, thus did not experience action for coach Doyle Kelly’s 5-6 squad which made a first-round playoff appearance … Played role for another first-round 4A playoff showing in 2018 that included a similar 5-6 overall mark … Bulldogs rolled to an 11-2 record (5-1 in league play) under coach Scott Hendrix in 2017 … Cedartown posted a 47-14 win over Northwest Whitfield in playoff opener before bowing out following a setback to Marist … Earned three stars and was considered the nation’s 37th-best dual-threat quarterback according to 247Sports.com … Also picked up three stars from ESPN.com, which ranked him No. 31 among dual-threat QBs nationally and among the Top 125 overall prospects in the state of Georgia … A three-star recruit per Rivals.com … Other offers came from Air Force, Army, Virginia and Virginia Tech to name a few … Played the wide receiver position on summer 7-on-7 team … Also lettered as a basketball and baseball athlete at Cedartown. Personal: First name is pronounced TAH-jee.

Teylor Jackson, LB, 6-0, 210, Fr., Washington, D.C. (H.D. Woodson HS)

Committed to East Carolina on June 24, 2019 … Will officially enroll early at ECU (January, 2020) and is expected to participate with the Pirates in spring drills. High School: Began prep career at Dunbar High School in Baltimore (2015) before transferring to Woodson High School (2017-18) and then National Christian Academy (2019) … Sat out the 2016 campaign due to transfer rules, thus had one year of eligibility remaining following graduation from Woodson … Played for coach Lawrence Smith with Dunbar and the Poets posted a 9-3 record … Returned to action in 2017 after a one-year layoff and made an immediate impact for coach Greg Fuller at Woodson as a starting safety … Credited with 110 tackles and a pair of interceptions as the Warriors booked a 9-3 overall record (6-0 league) and went two rounds deep into the DCSAA playoffs – defeating Eastern 48-0 in the opener before falling to Ballou 21-14 … Helped WHS to a 10-4 (6-0) mark in 2018 as a senior playing primarily the safety position with additional action at nickel and linebacker .. Warriors downed Roosevelt (22-0) and Ballou (18-12 in overtime) in the first two rounds of the state tournament before exiting after a 13-0 loss to Friendship Collegiate Academy … Joined the National Christian Academy program in 2019 and helped lead the Eagles to a 7-3 record as a team captain for coach Andre Kates … Logged 25 tackles (15 solo), one sack, a forced fumble and a pass breakup in seven contests … Recorded multi-stops in five outings … Booked a season-high nine hits (6 solo) vs. Steubenville on Oct. 11 and added five each in separate tilts vs. St. Thomas More and Friendship Collegiate Academy … A three-star prospect according to 247Sports.com and ESPN.com … ESPN.com also listed him among the Top 15 players in the D.C. area … A two-star selection per Rivals.com … Other offers included Air Force, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Pittsburgh, Temple and West Virginia … High school program (Woodson) had three defensive back alums on NFL rosters prior to the 2019 season.

D’Anta Johnson, DT, 6-2, 265, Fr., Dinwiddie, Va. (Dinwiddie HS)

Officially made verbal commitment to East Carolina on Oct. 31, 2019. High School: Earned three letters for coach Billy Mills and Dinwiddie program … Helped lead the Generals to a trio of state playoff appearances as an anchor on both lines of scrimmage … Credited with 84 stops (53 solo), 29.0 TFLs, 13.5 sacks, eight quarterback hurries, five batted passes, a fumble recovery, a blocked punt and a safety in 10 games as a senior … Established a DHS single-game standard with six sacks vs. Petersburg on Oct. 4 … Top tackle outing was 12 vs. Prince George (9 solo) and also produced 11 and 10 stop totals vs. Massaponax and Petersburg, respectively … Guided the Generals (7-6 overall) to Class 4A playoff wins over Monacan (49-27) and Eastern View (25-17) before falling to Patrick Henry (13-6) … Played in 12 contest as a junior in 2018, booking 61 tackles (36 solo), 19.0 TFLs, 3.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries, a pair of forced fumbles and one batted pass … Contributed a season-best 11 stops (5.0 TFLs) vs. Salem and Hopewell … Considered a key member of an 11-2 DHS squad that captured 4A postseason victories over Courtland (26-18) and Monacan (38-32) before exiting playoffs with a 45-35 loss to Eastern View … Helped Dinwiddie to a 12-1 (7-0 league) mark during first varsity season … Recorded 29 tackles (15 solo) and 9.0 TFLs in just seven outings … Posted a season-high eight stops vs. Huguenot in 2017 … Generals downed Huguenot (54-20) and Eastern View (40-37) prior to ending their season with a 38-27 setback to Louisa County … Played on junior varsity squad as a freshman in 2016 … A three-star selection who ranked among Virginia’s Top 50 prospects according to 247Sports.com and ESPN.com … Also received offers from UCF, Kent State and Liberty … Earned additional letters as a wrestler (produced a 47-1 record in the 285-pound weight class, won the 4B Regional title and finished third in the Class 4 state meet) and track (all-region performer who competed in the shot and discus) … Named DHS Male Athlete-of-the-Year in 2018 … Served as a ball boy for the 2013 Dinwiddie varsity squad that finished 15-0 and won the Virginia State 4-A championship as an 11-year-old. Personal: First name is pronounced dee-ANTAY … Nickname is Tae.

David Laney, DB, 6-0, 180, Fr., Highland Springs, Va. (Highland Springs HS)

Committed to East Carolina on June 16, 2019. High School: Multi-purpose athlete who enjoyed an illustrious prep career that included three Virginia 5A championships, a 56-3 overall record and a perfect 22-0 region ledger under coach Loren Johnson … Played the quarterback position on offense as a freshman before starring as a defensive back (cornerback, safety) for the Springers … Highland Springs, located in the eastern suburbs of Richmond, is regarded as of the top programs nationally on an annual basis … Helped lead HSHS to a 14-1 mark (6-0 region) in 2016, which included a 35-29 win over Stone Bridge in the title clash … Springers offered a repeat in 2017 during sophomore campaign, capping a 16-1 campaign (7-0) with a decisive 40-27 triumph against Tuscarora in the championship tilt … HSHS turned in an undefeated 15-0 (6-0) slate in 2018, defeating Maury 71-28 in the semifinals before downing Stone Bridge 37-26 in the finals … As a senior, helped push the Springers’ winning streak to 40-straight (21 playoff victories in row) with a 38-21 decision over Henrico in the opening round before falling to Varina 27-21 to end season … Ranked No. 3 among all Virginia high school programs … A three-star prospect who stood among the Top 35 recruits in the state according to all three recognized recruiting outlets – 247Sports.com, Rivals.com and ESPN.com … Also rated among the Top 135 athletes nationally per 247Sports.com and ESPN.com … Also offered by Army, Louisville, Marshall and Virginia before deciding to sign with the Pirates.

Luke Larsen, P, 6-3, 240, Fr., Keilor Park, Victoria, Australia (St. Bernard’s College)

Will officially enroll early at ECU (January, 2020) and is expected to participate with the Pirates in spring drills. High School: Graduated from St. Bernard’s College. Personal: Full name is Luke Anthony Larsen … Born July 18, 1992 (will be 28 when the 2020 season begins) … A product of Prokick Australia … Is East Carolina’s third Australian-born punter to own a roster position with the Pirates, most recently following Taren Point’s Phil McNaughton (2011-12; punted nine times during the ’11 campaign under former head coach Ruffin McNeill) … The Ray Guy Award, presented to the top punter in FBS, has been won by Australians in six out of the last seven seasons (2013–2019).

J’Vian McCray, DT, 6-1, 285, Fr., Shallotte, N.C. (West Brunswick HS)

Offered verbal commitment to East Carolina on June 5, 2019 … Will officially enroll early at ECU (January, 2020) and is expected to participate with the Pirates in spring drills. High School: Earned three letters as a defensive anchor for a West Brunswick program that successfully capped a rebuilding process with 10-win campaign and a playoff appearance in 2019 … Prep coach was Brett Hickman, who served as an ECU staff assistant under Skip Holtz and was part of back-to-back Conference USA championships and three-straight bowl showings … Credited with over 50 tackles for lost yardage during his final three years of competition … Played in seven games during a 4-8 season as a sophomore, booking 19 tackles, 3.0 TFLs and one sack … Helped Trojans compile a 5-6 overall record and a 4-3 conference ledger as a junior in 2018 before breakthrough senior campaign … Recorded 51 stops, 22.0 TFLs, 7.0 sacks and three fumble recoveries in 2019 to play an integral role in a 10-2 (6-1 Mideastern 4A/3A Conference) season … The double-digit win total marked WBHS’s first since 1997 and was recognized as one of the top finishes in program history … Keyed a defense that allowed only 99 points in 12 contests – an average of just 8.3 per game … Led Trojans to a 31-20 victory over Union Pines in the first round of the 3A playoffs before ending its campaign with a 21-7 setback to New Hanover … Selected as the Coastal Preps Football Defensive Player-of-the-Year … Tabbed as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com and ESPN.com … Listed as one of the Top 100 defensive tackles nationally and among the Top 50 overall North Carolina recruits by ESPN.com … Also recruited by Air Force, Appalachian State, Charlotte, Duke, North Carolina, Tulane and Wake Forest … Invited to represent North Carolina in the prestigious Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas on Dec. 21, 2019 at Wofford College … Earned additional letters as a basketball standout (10.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg as a junior) who has dunked in competition. Personal: First name is pronounced JAY-vee-uhn … Cousin of former Pirate cornerback Colby Gore (2016-19).

Xavier McIver, DT, 6-1, 282, Fr., Cheraw, S.C. (Cheraw HS)

Committed to East Carolina on August 14, 2019. High School: A four-year letterman who helped Braves and coach Andy Poole to three playoff appearances during prep career … Credited with 73 tackles (40 solo), 8.0 TFLs, 3.0 sacks (-24 yards) and a pair of fumble recoveries in 12 games as a senior … Helped CHS to an 8-5 overall mark, which included a 34-12 first-round playoff victory over Manning … Booked a season-best 11 stops vs. Lake City and netted two sacks vs. Marlboro County … Named to the South Carolina High School League AAA All-State Defensive Team and USA Today All-South Carolina squad as a junior after producing 37 tackles (14 solo), 15.0 TFLs and nine sacks … Logged at least one hit in all 10 contests (four or more on six occasions) … Season-bests included seven tackles (vs, Loris) and four QB drops (vs. Marion) … Tallied 63 tackles (26 solo), 7.0 TFLs and five sacks during sophomore campaign in 2017 while guiding Braves to a 9-4 mark … Posted five-plus stops in eight of 12 games played, which included a high of nine vs. Lee Central … CHS knocked off Gray Collegiate Academy (28-18) and Blacksburg (40-6) in first two playoff tilts before falling to Abbeville (14-7) … Part of an 11-2 (6-0 region) Cheraw team as a freshman in 2016 … Registered 36 tackles, 3.0 TFLs and one fumble recovery during first year on varsity roster … Contributed a season-best nine stops vs. North Central (and notched at least one hit in all 11 tilts played) … Helped Braves post pair of playoff wins (24-17 over Southside Christian, 63-31 over Fox Creek) … A three-star prospect who rated among the Top 90 defensive players nationally and among Top 25 players overall in state of South Carolina according to 247Sports.com and ESPN.com … Invited to represent South Carolina in the prestigious Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas on Dec. 21 at Wofford College … Also received offers from UCF, Charlotte, Georgia Southern, South Carolina, USF, Syracuse, Temple, Tulane, Wake Forest and West Virginia to name a few.

Keaton Mitchell, RB, 5-9, 170, Fr., McDonough, Ga. (Eagles Landing Christian HS)

Officially committed to the Pirates on Oct. 27, 2019. High School: Played integral role guiding Eagles Landing Christian to four-straight Georgia Class A Private championships and a combined 54-2 overall record (27-1 region) during career … Prep coach was Jonathan Gess … Rushed for a combined 4,347 yards (155.3 ypg) and 88 touchdowns as a full-time starter during junior and senior years … Led the Chargers (13-1, 6-1) to the 2019 state title with 192 yards and four TDs during a 33-13 victory over Wesleyan Christian on Dec. 13 which followed playoff victories vs. Prince Avenue Christian (62-57), Athens Academy (28-10) and Holy Innocents Episcopal (21-7) … In all, ran for 1,838 yards and 39 scores on 192 carries – an average of 8.7 per attempt – as a senior … Named Class A Region 5 Player-of-the-Year by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution … Eclipsed the 100-yard mark on 10 occasions and scored two or more rushing TDs in 12 of 14 contests … Turned in a season-best 226 yards on 22 carries vs. Prince Avenue Christian in playoff opener … Had nine receptions for 162 yards and one TD … Racked up a total of 2,672 all-purpose yards (13-527 on kickoff returns, 7-145 on punt returns), which included 354 and five touchdowns during a regular season meeting against Holy Innocents Episcopal … Rushed for 2,509 yards (213 carries) and 49 TDs as a junior in 2018 … His touchdown total was the second-highest single-season mark in state history (per the Georgia High School Football Historians Association), only ranking behind 58 by Emanuel County's Washaun Ealey in 2007 but ahead of 1982 Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker's 45 … Key member of the offensive unit that guided the Chargers to a 13-1 overall ledger and a perfect 7-0 region mark … ELCHS downed Athens Academy 44-17 to claim the state championship in 2018 … Made starting debut with 149 rushing yards and 4 TDs vs. Morrow before going on to gain over 200 yards in six of 14 games as a junior, highlighted by a 16-carry, 311-yard, 4-TD performance vs. Wesleyan Christian … Averaged 32.5 yards per rush vs. Our Lady of Mercy (130 yards on four attempts) and accounted for seven ground scores vs. Landmark Christian … Tallied at least two TDs in 13 of 14 outings (three-plus on 11 occasions) … Averaged 11.8 yards per run to earn 2018 Offensive Player-of-the-Year honors (Class A Private classification) from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and was also named to the AJC's Southside All-Metro squad … Accounted for 2,544 all-purpose yards … Rushed for 979 yards and 20 touchdowns on 94 carries during sophomore season … Helped cap Eagles Landing Christian’s perfect 14-0 campaign with a 41-3 triumph over Athens Academy in the state title clash … Had 37 attempts for 368 yards and six TDs as a freshman in 2016 … Came off the bench to help Chargers to a state championship (defeating Fellowship Christian 27-24) to successfully wrap up a 14-0 year … Earned three stars from 247Sports.com, Rivals.com and ESPN.com … Also listed as the 26-best all-purpose back nationally per 247Sports.com … Reportedly timed (manually) at 4.3 in the 40-yard dash … Clocked at 10.99 in 100-meter dash, 22.42 in the 200 and was a key member of the Chargers’ 4x100 meter relay team that set a school record … Also received offers from Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Nebraska, USF, Temple and West Virginia. Personal: Father Anthony starred at Westlake High School before playing collegiately at Tuskegee and earning a roster spot with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2000 (was a reserve during the Ravens' run to the Super Bowl championship) … Anthony entered the spotlight when he scooped up a blocked Al Del Greco field goal attempt and returned it 90 yards for a TD to break a 10-10 tie with the Tennessee Titans in a divisional playoff game that sparked a 24-10 win and paved the way to a NFL title … In all, father played eight seasons in the NFL and now serves on the Eagles Landing Christian coaching staff.

Jaquaez Powell, OL, 6-4, 305, Fr., Pinetops, N.C. (Southwest Edgecombe HS)

Committed to East Carolina on April 2, 2019. High School: A four-year letterman and two-way starter on the line of scrimmage for coach J.C. Cobb at Southwest Edgecombe … Began prep career as a fullback during freshman campaign before assuming a key role in the trenches … Played integral role in the Cougars’ 12-2 (5-0 conference) season that included Class 2A playoff wins vs. East Bladen (48-13) and Whiteville (42-28) as a senior … Credited with 17 pancake blocks (single-game high of nine vs. North Edgecombe) on offense, while tallying 15 tackles (9 solo), 2.0 TFLs and one sack on defense … Recorded a season-best five stops in postseason opener vs. East Bladen … Earned Wilson Times All-Area accolades during junior year after recording a team-high 28 pancake blocks as the Cougars’ starting center … Logged a personal-best 12 successful blocks against North Johnston … Defensively, contributed 32 tackles and one sack at the tackle position … Helped SEHS (11-3, 5-0) advance to the third round of the playoffs after wins against Washington (50-21) and Croatan (48-0) before falling to North Davidson 56-28 … Went head-to-head against current Pirate Keziah Everett (Farmville Central) in 2018 and was part of a 383-yard rushing attack (11.6 ypc) that lifted the Cougars to a 42-13 victory … Helped guide the way for a pair of 1,000-yard rushers and a team that averaged 314.3 ground yards per game as a sophomore – his first on the offensive line … Posted 21 pancake blocks on offense and made 29 tackles on defense in 2017 (including a season-high seven vs. North Edgecombe) … Cougars completed the campaign with a 10-3 overall record (4-1 conference) that resulted in a second-round playoff showing following a 34-13 victory over Hertford County in the opener … Rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries (4.9 ypr) as a fullback in the Cougars’ wishbone formation during freshman season … Top effort was a seven-attempt, 46-yard, 1-TD performance vs. North Pitt … SEHS compiled an overall ledger of 5-7 after bowing out of the playoffs following a 24-20 first-round setback to South Granville … Awarded three stars by 247Sports.com and ESPN.com … Listed as the 12th-best center nationally and among the Top 50 (overall) prospects in North Carolina per ESPN.com … A two-star recruit according to Rivals.com … Also recruited by Duke, NC State, North Carolina, Old Dominion and Wake Forest.

Elijah Robinson, DE, 6-4, 250, Soph., Wilmington, N.C. (Louisburg College)

Committed to East Carolina on June 30, 2019 … Will officially enroll early at ECU (January, 2020) and is expected to participate with the Pirates in spring drills … Has three years of eligibility remaining. Junior College: Played just one season (2019) for coach Chris Tolbert after electing to redshirt during the 2018 campaign … Reportedly added nearly 50 pounds to frame as a freshman while focusing efforts on strength and conditioning program … Posted a season-high 11 tackles and a sack (-4 yards) as a sophomore … A three-star prospect who was listed as the No. 8 weakside defensive end nationally (and top overall junior college recruit in North Carolina) according to 247Sports.com … Earned a two-star designation from Rivals.com. High School: Lettered in four different sports (football, basketball, lacrosse, wrestling) at Ashley High School … Played the outside linebacking position for the Eagles’ football program … Recorded 102 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a pair of interceptions during prep career and earned second-team all-area honors from the Wilmington Star News … Top individual campaign was a 63-tackle (26 solo), one-interception effort in 2016 under coach Jeff Turner … Averaged 8.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game on the hardwood as a senior to pick up Third-Team All-Mideastern 4A Conference and honorable mention all-area kudos from the Wilmington Star News … Was lacrosse team’s leading scorer (39 goals, 11 assists) as a midfielder to earn second-team all-area honors … As a wrestler, produced double-digit win totals in the 220-pound classification.

Jason Romero, DE, 6-4, 235, Fr., Laurinburg, N.C. (Scotland HS)

Committed to East Carolina on June 24, 2019 … Will officially enroll early at ECU (January, 2020) and is expected to participate with the Pirates in spring drills. High School: Helped lead to the Scots to a 12-3 overall record and 5-2 conference ledger as senior … Credited with 79 tackles (21 solo), 9.0 TFLs, 5.0 sacks, three quarterback pressures and one forced fumble in 2019 … Posted double-figure stop totals three times with a season-best 14 vs. Pinecrest and a pair of 10-tackle outings (D.H. Conley, Seventy-First) … Key member of a Richard Bailey’s SHS squad that advanced to the state semifinals after victories over South Central (56-13), Durham Jordan (62-27) and South View (28-18) … Tallied 51 tackles (37 solo), 6.5 TFLs and 6.0 sacks during an injury-shortened junior year that limited play to just eight games … Scotland posted a 9-6 record in 2018 and enjoyed a deep postseason run that included a NCHSAA 4A championship game appearance before falling 35-28 to East Forsyth (after downing Jordan 26-25, Cardinal Gibbons 7-6, Pine Forest 27-21 and Seventy-First 28-0) … Earned full-time starter’s designation after netting eight tackles and two sacks in the second contest of the year vs. Durham Hillside before following with 10 stops, a pair of sacks vs. Marlboro County and nine hits vs. Pinecrest … Had to evacuate Laurinburg area during season because of Hurricane Florence and lived with relatives in Durham before returning to SHS and booking seven tackles vs. Hoke County in first game back … Experienced limited action as a sophomore in 2017, but did provide quality depth for a senior-laden team went 12-2 and reached the state 4A title game … Played on junior varsity squad as a freshman in 2016 and recorded 113 tackles and 20.0 TFLs … Earned three stars from all three primary recruiting outlets – 247Sports.com, Rivals.com and ESPN.com … Stood among the Top 60 North Carolina (overall) recruits per 247Sports.com and ESPN.com … Recruitment included Duke, Old Dominion, Temple, Wake Forest, Indiana, Kentucky, NC State, South Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia to name a few … Spent formative years in Strasburg, Pa., moved to Marlboro County, S.C. for his 7th & 8th grade years before settling in Laurinburg prior to his HS career.

Tyler Savage, WR, 6-3, 190, Fr., Aldie, Va. (John Champe HS)

Officially committed to East Carolina on July 1, 2019. High School: A three-year letterman and multi-purpose performer for coach Jason Dawson at John Champe … Part of three playoff squads while with the Knights … Missed majority of senior season after suffering a fractured collarbone, but JCHS went on to post a 6-5 overall record and earn a first-round postseason berth … Despite being listed as a quarterback on the Knights’ roster as a junior, finished campaign with 40 catches for 521 yards and eight touchdowns in 2018 … Guided squad to a first-round playoff matchup against Tuscarora … Played a key role in John Champe’s 8-4 record during sophomore year … Knights knocked off Falls Church 56-13 in the playoff opener before falling to Stone Bridge to end their season … A three-star prospect who ranked among the Top 35 (overall) recruits in the state of Virginia according to 247Sports.com and ESPN.com … Also lettered in basketball during prep career.

Walt Stribling, OL, 6-6, 310, Fr., Palmyra, Va. (Fluvanna HS)

Committed to the Pirates on May 19, 2019 … Will officially enroll early at ECU (January, 2020) and is expected to participate with the Pirates in spring drills. High School: Earned three letters and spent the last two seasons as one of the anchors blocking for the Flying Flucos’ Wing-T offense … Helped guide Fluvanna to back-to-back playoff appearances as a junior and senior under coach Mike Morris … A two-time All-Jefferson District selection … Playing both right and left tackle positions, led FHS to a 6-5 overall mark (4-3 region) and the program’s first postseason appearance in nearly two decades in 2018 as a junior before following with another first-round showing in 2019 … Also named to the First-Team All-Central Virginia squad following junior campaign … Was promoted to varsity unit as a sophomore in 2017, immediately assumed starting reps and was tabbed second-team all-region … Spent freshman year at the junior varsity level in 2016 … Earned three stars and was listed among the Top 70 (overall) recruits in the state of Virginia by 247Sports.com … A two-star selection by Rivals.com … Also recruited by Virginia and Virginia Tech. Personal: Father also played at Fluvanna High School (quarterback) … Wants to major in sports medicine and has aspirations to work as a physical therapist.

Ryan Stubblefield, QB, 5-10, 190, Fr., Richmond, Texas (Foster HS)

Officially committed to East Carolina on Dec. 14, 2019. High School: Helped lead Foster to successive playoff appearances by engineering explosive offensive units … A Houston Area High School Offensive Player-of-the-Year finalist who guided the Falcons to postseason victories over New Caney (31-21) and Georgetown (52-14) before finishing with an 8-5 record as a senior … Directed coach Shaun McDowell’s squad to a 38.8 scoring average in 2019 … Completed 190-of-314 passes for 3,181 yards and 36 touchdowns (with a long of 80) … Picked off only eight times … Topped the 200-yard passing mark in 10 of 13 contests, eclipsing 300-plus yards thrice – 370 (5 TDs) vs. Magnolia West, 358 (4) vs. Georgetown and 320 (5) vs. College Station … Recorded two or more TD strikes on 10 occasions (four or more six times) … Rushed for 392 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 101 carries … Top ground effort was a 79 yards (seven attempts) and two TDs vs. Texas City … Keyed a 9-5 campaign in 2018 that included playoff triumphs vs. Port Arthur Memorial (20-19), Manor (42-28) and Hutto (41-31) before falling in the Class 5A D1 quarterfinals to Shadow Creek (25-21) … Was 181-of-321 for 2,755 yards and 29 TDs through the air as a junior … Reached the 200-yard passing milestone eight times … Outings of note included 286 vs. Shadow Creek (playoffs), 270 vs. Fort Bend Travis, 266 vs. Hutto, 266 vs. Manor and 244 vs. Shadow Creek (regular season) … Tallied six scoring throws vs. Fort Bend Travis, four vs. Galveston Ball and three each against Texas City, Manor and Hutto … On the ground, picked up 70 yards and four TDs on 52 carries … Notable rushing contest was a 41-yard effort (four carries) vs. Fort Bend Travis … Charged with only one fumble during entire junior campaign … Awarded two stars and ranked among the Top 100 pro-style quarterbacks nationally per 247Sports.com … Recruited by Kent State and Cornell.

Sean Tucker, DB, 6-0, 170, Fr., Washington, D.C. (H.D. Woodson HS)

Officially committed to East Carolina on June 23, 2019. High School: A four-year letterman and key contributor on the back end of a defense that recorded a combined 16 shutouts during prep career … Helped coach Greg Fuller’s squad to a 7-5 overall record (5-1 conference) in 2019 that included a 28-0 victory over Wilson in the first round of the Class AA playoffs … Warriors dropped first three games of season but bounced back to win seven of the next eight … Credited with 15 tackles, seven pass breakups and an interception (returned for 15 yards vs. Wilson) in seven games … Top outing was five stops vs. Dunbar … WHS’s defense allowed just 14.6 points per game and booked a total of five shutouts (three-straight to open the month of November) … Integral member of a defensive unit that surrendered just 13.8 points per game and pitched four shutouts (allowed six or less points on six occasions) in 2018 … Warriors tallied a 10-4 overall mark and a perfect 6-0 ledger in the DCIAA Stars Conference … For the second-straight year, responded from an 0-3 start with 10-straight wins … Captured playoff opener vs. Ballou (18-12) before exiting postseason following a 13-0 setback vs. Friendship Collegiate Academy … Woodson was 9-3 (6-0) in 2017, surrendering a paltry 12.4 points per game … Blanked four opponents in a five-game span – including a run of three in a row … Warriors defeated Eastern 48-0 in the opening round of the playoffs … Initially earned first varsity roster position as a freshman at the wide receiver position in 2016 and helped WHS to an 11-2 clip (6-0 conference) that was capped by a third-round playoff appearance after victories against Eastern (44-0) and Wilson (22-20) … Defensively, Warriors booked three shutouts and allowed just 11.5 points per outing … A three-star prospect per 247Sports.com, Rivals.com and ESPN.com … Stood among the Top 15 players (at any position) in the D.C. area according to 247Sports.com and ESPN.com … Offered by Cincinnati, Indiana, Temple, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin to name a few … Woodson program had three defensive backs on NFL rosters prior to the 2019 season. Personal: Father Don Hursey also played prep football at Woodson, as did cousin Sherrard Harrington, who went on to play collegiately at Colorado (as a defensive back).

Suirad Ware, DT, 6-0, 280, Richmond, Va. (Highland Springs HS)

High School: Earned three letters and was part of a Highland Springs program that posted a combined 42-2 overall mark and a region ledger of 15-0 during the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons under the direction of coach Loren Johnson … A two-way performer who helped the offensive unit to a 33.8 offensive scoring average, while keying a defense that allowed only 151 points all season (12.6 ppg) in 2019 … Springers turned in an undefeated regular season (10-0) during senior campaign and defeated Henrico 38-21 in the Class 5A playoff opener before getting upset by Varina (27-21) to end their season at 11-1 … Earned Class 5A Region B All-Region honors as both an offensive guard and defensive end … Played a key role during HSHS’s perfect 15-0 state championship season in 2018 that included postseason victories vs. Deep Run (42-0), Glen Allen (44-0), Henrico (40-6), Maury (71-28) and Stone Bridge (37-26) … Springers outscored their opponents 739 (49.3 ppg) to 99 (6.6 ppg) during his junior year … Highland Springs was ranked No. 2 in the state of Virginia … As a sophomore, was listed as a defensive lineman (tackle and end) on the HSHS roster … Springers rolled to a 16-1 mark (7-0 region) and the Class 5A title in 2017 after posting triumphs over Godwin (21-0), Henrico (28-14), Hermitage (24-14), Nansemond River (28-18) and Tuscarora (40-27) … Contributed to a defensive unit that surrendered just 207 points in 17 games – an average of 12.2 per game … Played on the junior varsity level as a freshman … A two-star prospect according to 247Sports.com who stood among the Top 70 overall recruits in the state of Virginia … Also recruited by Coastal Carolina and Wake Forest. Personal: First name is pronounced sue-RAD.

Teagan Wilk, DB, 5-11, 180, Fr., Berwick, Pa. (Berwick HS)

Committed to East Carolina on June 21, 2019 … Will officially enroll early at ECU (January, 2020) and is expected to participate with the Pirates in spring drills. High School: A three-time all-state selection as a prep standout for the Bulldogs … Netted 17 career interceptions at Berwick Area High School (22 overall, including five as a freshman at Southern Columbia Area High School) … Key member of Frank Sheptock’s program that rolled to a 9-3 mark (3-1 conference) in 2019 … Played on both sides of the ball as a senior free safety and wide receiver … Defensively, Berwick allowed just 139 points in 12 contests (11.6 ppg) … Picked off seven passes, one of which was returned for a touchdown, as a junior to help Bulldogs to a 9-3 ledger and a defensive scoring average of 11.7 points per outing) … Offensively, had 23 receptions for 214 yards and 2 TDs, and added 197 rushing yards and five ground scores … Topped the Wyoming Valley Conference (WVC) with seven interceptions as a sophomore during first full season in Berwick’s program … Contributed to the Bulldogs’ 10-3 campaign in 2017 as a split end on offense, a free safety on defense and as a returner on special teams (scored on a punt return) … Also returned two interceptions for touchdowns during Berwick’s season that was capped by a PIAA (Class 4A) playoff appearance … Two-way performer for coach James Roth at Southern Columbia Area High School as a freshman … Helped Tigers post a 15-1 overall record (5-0 conference), which included a deep Class 2A postseason run against South Williamsport (W/49-21), Schuylkill Haven (W/20-5), Ligonier Valley (W/31-27) and Steel Valley (L/49-7) … Defensively, stood second on unit with 115 tackles (46 solo) and added 4.0 TFLs while playing in all 16 contests … Booked 10 or more stops in four games - 18 vs. Schuykill Haven, 13 vs. South Williamsport, 11 vs. Mount Carmel and 10 vs. Hughesville - and had at least three hits in all 16 outings … Also credited with a half sack, netted five interceptions (one touchdown return), nine pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one recovery … Offensively, had three carries for 10 yards, while on special teams, returned two kickoffs for 38 yards … A three-star prospect according to 247Sports.com, Rivals.com and ESPN.com … Stood among the Top 25 (overall) recruits in the state of Pennsylvania per all three recruiting outlets (highest was No. 8 by Rivals.com) … Reportedly had 25-plus offers, which included Air Force, Army, Iowa State and Old Dominion, and was also recruited by Michigan State and Syracuse among others. Personal: Father Aaron also transferred into Coach Sheptock's Berwick Area High School program (from Shamokin High School in 1991) … Sister attends ECU and two aunts reside in the Raleigh-Durham area.

2020 ECU FOOTBALL EARLY SIGNEE ROSTER

NAME POS HT WT CL. HOMETOWN (Previous School)

Shane Calhoun TE 6-2 230 Fr. St. Augustine, Fla. (Creekside HS)

Nasir Clerk DB 6-2 170 Fr. Irvington, N.J. (Irvington HS)

Jason “C.J.” Crump DB 6-0 170 Fr. Greensboro, N.C. (Page HS)

Eric Doctor* LB 6-0 200 Fr. Orlando, Fla. (Edgewater HS)

Isaiah Foote OL 6-4 285 Fr. Prince Frederick, Md. (Calvert HS)

Mason Garcia QB 6-4 218 Fr. Myrtle Beach, S.C. (Carolina Forest HS)

Henry Garrison* DE 6-6 265 Jr. Palisades, N.Y. (Nassau CC)

Rahjai Harris* RB 5-10 205 Fr. Duncan, S.C. (Byrnes HS)

Taji Hudson QB 6-3 185 Fr. Cedartown, Ga. (Cedartown HS)

Teylor Jackson* LB 6-0 210 Fr. Washington, D.C. (H.D. Woodson)

D’Anta Johnson DT 6-2 265 Fr. Dinwiddie, Va. (Dinwiddie HS)

David Laney DB 6-0 180 Fr. Henrico, Va. (Highland Springs HS)

Luke Larsen* P 6-3 240 Fr. Keilor Park, Victoria, Australia (St. Bernard’s College)

J’Vian McCray* DT 6-1 285 Fr. Shallotte, N.C. (West Brunswick HS)

Xavier McIver DT 6-1 282 Fr. Cheraw, S.C. (Cheraw HS)

Keaton Mitchell RB 5-9 170 Fr. McDonough, Ga. (Eagles Landing Christian HS)

Jaquaez Powell OL 6-4 305 Fr. Pinetops, N.C. (Southwest Edgecombe HS)

Elijah Robinson* DE 6-4 250 Soph. Wilmington, N.C. (Ashley HS/Louisburg College)

Jason Romero* DE 6-4 235 Fr. Laurinburg, N.C. (Scotland HS)

Tyler Savage WR 6-3 190 Fr. Aldie, Va. (John Champe HS)

Walt Stribling* OL 6-6 310 Fr. Palmyra, Va. (Fluvanna HS)

Ryan Stubblefield QB 5-10 190 Fr. Richmond, Texas (Foster HS)

Sean Tucker DB 6-0 170 Fr. Washington, D.C. (H.D. Woodson HS)

Suirad Ware DT 6-0 280 Fr. Richmond, Va. (Highland Springs HS)

Teagan Wilk* DB 5-11 180 Fr. Berwick, Pa. (Berwick Area HS)

*early enrollee (January, 2020)