ECU baseball's Burleson earns preseason honors

East Carolina junior Alec Burleson has been named First-Team Preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball the publication announced Tuesday morning.

Burleson, who was named to five All-America squads in 2019, is regarded as one of the top two-way players in the country after being named a finalist for the 2019 John Olerud National Player-of-the-Year Award. The Denver, N.C. native led the Pirates outright in eight offensive categories including batting average (.370), doubles (23), hits (91), RBI (61) and multi-hit games (23), while sharing the team lead in multi-RBI contests (16) and fielding percentage (1.000). He slugged at a .573 clip to stand second on the club and belted nine homers to rank third.

On the mound, he appeared in 24 games making nine starts where he owned a 6-2 ledger with five saves and a 3.28 ERA. Burleson earned his 11th career win against Campbell in an elimination game on June 3 in the 2019 Greenville Regional after working five innings. He fanned 68 batters while walking 26 and struck out a career-high 10 batters against Monmouth on Feb. 23. The lefty allowed 22 runs (all earned) on 56 hits in 60.1 innings and held opposing hitters to a composite .246 average. In the classroom, he is a six-time ECU Director of Athletic Honor member, a 2018 AAC All-Academic selection and was a 2019 Third-Team Google Cloud Academic All-American who boasts a 3.959 cumulative GPA as a business management major.

During the summer, Burleson played for the USA Collegiate National Team helping the Red, White and Blue to an 8-6 overall record which included series wins over Chinese Taipei and Cuba. He appeared in eight games making four starts in the field where he batted .267 (4-for-15) with a home run and three RBI. His lone home run, a solo walk-off blast in the bottom of the ninth, lifted USA to a 3-2 victory over Japan. On the mound, he sported a 2.53 ERA in three outings striking out eight in 10.2 innings.

Burleson's 2019 Postseason Honors

2019 Collegiate National Team member (USA Baseball)

Third-Team Academic All-America (Google Cloud CoSIDA)

First-Team All-America (ABCA)

First-Team All-America (Collegiate Baseball)

First-Team All-America (D1Baseball)

First-Team All-America (NCBWA)

First-Team All-America (Perfect Game)

First-Team All-American Athletic Conference selection (outfield)

Second-Team All-American Athletic Conference selection (utility)

First-Team All-South Region (ABCA)

John Olerud National Player-of-the-Year Finalist (2019)

Greenville Regional All-Tournament Team

---

DURHAM, N.C. – East Carolina’s Alec Burleson’s late-game heroics against Japan in Game 2 of the 43rd USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Series has been named USA Baseball’s International Performance-of-the-Year the organization announced Tuesday afternoon.

Burleson earned the 2019 award after hitting his first career walk-off home run against Japan. With the game tied at two-all in the bottom of the ninth in Imabari City, Japan, Burleson lifted a 2-0 fastball over the right field fence to give USA a 3-2 walk-off win. His home run was the first one hit of the series and the victory tied the best of five game series at one apiece for the Red, White and Blue.

The Denver, N.C. native helped Team USA to an 8-6 overall record which included series wins over Chinese Taipei and Cuba. He appeared in eight games and made four starts in the field where he batted .267 (4-for-15) with a home run and three RBI. On the mound, he sported a 2.53 ERA in three outings striking out eight in 10.2 innings.

Burleson became the third Pirate to play for the Collegiate National Team following Jake Agnos and Bryant Packard in 2018. ECU skipper Cliff Godwin also represented USA during the summer of 2018 as a member of the coaching staff that posted a 12-3 record, which included series wins over Chinese Taipei, Japan and Cuba.